News: The Woodlands at Furman Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony Set for April 4 to Launch 22 New Luxury Apartments and Enhanced Amenities | CitizenWire

GREENVILLE, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- The Woodlands at Furman, Greenville's premier Life Plan Community, is proud to announce a transformative expansion project that will further elevate its residents' living experience. The highly anticipated development, set to begin construction in April 2025, includes 22 brand-new apartments, a modern library and expanded dining facilities. This expansion underscores The Woodlands at Furman's commitment to providing upscale amenities, lifelong learning opportunities and unmatched peace of mind to its residents.



"With our waitlist at five years, this expansion is great news for retirees in Greenville, one of the country's top retirement destinations," says Rick Brackett, president and CEO of The Woodlands at Furman. "We've carefully designed every aspect of this project to enhance the active, intellectual lifestyle our community is known for while maintaining the intimate, connected atmosphere our residents cherish."



Voted "Best of the Upstate" for eight consecutive years, The Woodlands at Furman is the only locally owned and operated non-profit Life Plan Community in the area. Known for its serene, natural setting and adjacency to Furman University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), The Woodlands at Furman is the preferred path for active, lifelong learners who value comfort, connection and security.



The groundbreaking expansion ceremony will take place on Friday, April 4, 2025, to celebrate this exciting new chapter for The Woodlands at Furman.



EXPANSION HIGHLIGHTS:



* 22 Luxury Apartments: These limited-edition two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments, some with dens, range from 1,400 to over 1,900 square feet. Each features high-end finishes, including quartz countertops, crown molding, ceramic tile showers with benches, gas fireplaces and private screened porches.



* Scenic Views: Select apartments offer breathtaking views of Paris Mountain and the surrounding green spaces.



* Enhanced Amenities: The project includes 6,000 square feet of new amenities. This consists of a state-of-the-art library, expanded dining options, a social game lounge, a creative studio, a versatile event space, a volunteer center and an elevated exterior patio, creating even more spaces for community and connection.



* Construction: Construction begins in April 2025, with move-in expected by early 2027. THW Design from Atlanta and Greenville-based Creative Builders were selected for the expansion work.



This expansion project will unfold in several phases, with full completion anticipated in January 2027 and move-ins beginning in early 2027. The added independent living apartments, new amenities and enhanced dining facilities will not only improve the overall quality of life for current residents but also create new opportunities for those on the waitlist.



The Woodlands at Furman currently has a five-year waiting list, making this the perfect time to plan and secure your spot in this award-winning community. To join the waitlist or learn more about the expansion, visit https://thewoodlandsatfurman.org/.



About The Woodlands at Furman



The Woodlands at Furman is a Premier Life Plan Community in Greenville, SC, offering a full continuum of care. Voted "Best of the Upstate" eight years running, The Woodlands is the path of choice for active, lifelong learners with upscale amenities in a serene, natural setting. As the only locally owned and operated non-profit Life Plan Community in the area, they offer tiered lifestyle and healthcare options all on one campus, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing, so residents can count on peace of mind for the future.

Learn More: https://thewoodlandsatfurman.org/

