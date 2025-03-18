News: Dark Matter Technologies completes migration to AWS to enhance computing speed, performance and scalability | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology, today announced the successful completion of its IT infrastructure migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS). This strategic move enhances Dark Matter's ability to deliver superior performance, scalability and reliability to mortgage industry clients.



AWS' cloud infrastructure provides Dark Matter's clients with significant operational advantages. By leveraging AWS' robust network of data centers, lenders can now dynamically scale their operations to meet fluctuating mortgage demand without the traditional delays of hardware procurement and deployment. This enhanced agility enables lenders to rapidly adjust to market demands while accelerating the delivery of new product features and updates.



"This migration represents a pivotal moment for Dark Matter and our clients," said Sean Dugan, incoming CEO of Dark Matter. "By fully embracing AWS, we're not just improving our infrastructure - we're accelerating our ability to innovate and deliver next-generation mortgage solutions that help our clients succeed in an evolving market."



"Dark Matter's successful migration to AWS marks an exciting milestone in modernizing the mortgage industry," said Rich Geraffo, vice president and managing director, AWS North America. "By harnessing AWS' secure, reliable infrastructure, Dark Matter is driving operational excellence for its mortgage lending customers. AWS is proud to support Dark Matter in its digital transformation journey as the company accelerates innovation and delivers enhanced value to mortgage industry leaders across the nation. This exemplifies our commitment to empowering financial institutions with cloud solutions that scale seamlessly and accelerate digital transformation. We look forward to supporting Dark Matter as it continues to revolutionize mortgage origination and servicing technology for its customers."



The AWS infrastructure provides Dark Matter's clients with advanced security protocols and enhanced business continuity in the face of natural disasters and localized outages through its extensive network.



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers powerful technology with unparalleled automation, and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders, servicers and companies nationwide. For more information, visit www.dmatter.com.



