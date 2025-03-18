News: The TOP Pokémon GO Joystick! Play Pokémon Go Without Moving in 2025 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Many Pokémon Go players want an easier way to explore the game world without moving too much. Spoofing is one of the most important Pokémon Go hacks, it helps you move around virtually while staying in one place, but not all are safe. Don't worry! This guide from Tenorshare will show you the best Pokémon GO joystick and how to Get GPS Joystick in Pokémon GO.



THE BEST POKÉMON GO JOYSTICKS YOU CAN'T MISS IT 2025



Tenorshare iAnyGo is considered the best Pokémon Go spoofer with a built-in joystick function, which uses exclusively patented Bluetooth spoofing technology for a stable connection, and provides free Pokémon Go joystick trial, Auto-Walking, a built-in cooldown timer, and anti-ban protection etc.



KEY FEATURES:



Fake GPS Pokémon Go: Instantly teleport to any location worldwide and fake your location.



Joystick Mode: Not only is it free, but you can also use the joystick to automatically walk 360 degrees at a custom speed and route.



Shiny Pokémon Map: Built-in official Shiny Pokémon experience route, helps you catch rare Pokemon and participate in official Pokémon Go events globally.



Pros:



* Safe and reliable fake GPS in Pokémon Go, and easy to use.



* Game mode can effectively fix Pokémon Go error 12



HOW TO PLAY POKÈMON GO WITHOUT MOVING ON PC?



Let's Try Tenorshare iAnyGo Pokémon Go Guide.



1. Free Download and install Tenorshare iAnyGo on your computer.



2. Connect your iPhone / iPad to your computer using Bluetooth.



3. Choose 'Joystick Mode' then you can teleport anywhere in Pokémon Go with a joystick



4. Adjust your speed and click iAnyGo Pokemon map to find your desired Pokémon nearby



HOW TO GET POKÉMON GO JOYSTICK WITHOUT A COMPUTER?



iAnyGo iOS APP is the best Pokémon Go spoofer app, which offers a simple way to spoof in Pokémon GO with a joystick and teleport anywhere to find Pokémon, and no computer is needed, you can easily teleport in Pokémon Go without walking.



STEPS TO TELEPORT POKÉMON GO LOCATION SAFELY WITH A JOYSTICK:



1. Download the iAnyGo iOS assistant on your iPhone.



2. Log in your Apple account.



3. Select the Game Mode then use the joystick to teleport world around directly.



WHAT'S NEW OF TENORSHARE IANYGO?



Tenorshare iAnyGo is the first pioneer to get an Exclusive patented Bluetooth spoofing technology breakthrough, a 100% 0 ban account.



Tenorshare's mission always is to provide users with more convenient and safer tools. Say goodbye to the backward USB spoofing technology, iAnyGo Wireless Bluetooth Tech allows you to play POGO or MHN games with the original version.



About Tenorshare



Tenorshare focuses on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms, is good at high-core technology development. Their product Tenorshare iAnyGo is the best Pokemon Go Joystick for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Android players, enhancing your gaming experience without risking bans or needing complex setups.



Learn More:



More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/



X/Twitter: https://x.com/Tenorshare_Inc



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos



