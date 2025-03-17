News: Support the Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach and Its Mission to Serve the Community | CitizenWire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- The Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach (CAMB) is calling on businesses, organizations, and individuals to support its mission of providing a Christ-centered, high-quality education for students in the community. As one of the only faith-based schools in the area, the Christian Academy is dedicated to academic excellence, athletic opportunities, spiritual growth, and a strong commitment to service.



Since its founding in 1996, CAMB has played a vital role in the community, offering a nationally recognized STEM-certified curriculum and a nurturing environment where students can develop both intellectually and spiritually. The school instills the values of faith, leadership, and service by actively engaging in local outreach initiatives, mission projects, and community support programs. Students regularly participate in food drives, disaster relief efforts, and charitable events, making a lasting impact on those in need.



Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach is also excited to announce the extension of its long-term use agreement with Carolina Forest Community Church (CFCC) for the church's sports ministry complex, securing access through 2044. This agreement ensures continued opportunities for student-athletes while also strengthening the partnership between the school and the church's thriving sports ministry, which serves over 1,500 young people annually. These fields are more than just a place to play-they are the Home of the Saints, where our student-athletes train, compete, and build a legacy. The Christian Academy and CFCC remain deeply committed to equipping students with values of effort, character, and faith through both education and athletics.



To continue its mission and expand opportunities for students, the Christian Academy welcomes donations and sponsorships from those who share its vision. Contributions will directly support financial assistance, enhance learning resources, and sustain a faith-driven educational experience that empowers young Christian leaders. Additionally, CAMB is undertaking a $795,000 fundraising campaign for vital improvements to the athletic complex, including new bleachers, a press box, and dugouts, with future plans for a field house and turf upgrades.



"We are incredibly blessed to utilize this complex as our home fields, knowing the millions of dollars already invested by the church in infrastructure," said Katherine Cannon, Head of School at Christian Academy. "With the agreement extended, our parents and supporters can invest with confidence in further enhancements that not only elevate the experience for our student-athletes and their fans but also serve thousands of young people in the broader community through the CFCC sports ministry being led by Mark Roach."



Those interested in making a difference can visit https://www.christianacademysaints.org/ to learn more about how to contribute. Every donation helps strengthen the school's ability to serve its students and the wider community.



Founded in 1996, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach is a fully accredited, STEM Certified independent Christian school serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school is committed to developing students academically, spiritually, and physically, offering a rigorous honors curriculum, a strong fine arts program, and competitive athletics.



An outreach of the Carolina Forest Community Church, the CFCC Sports Ministry serves the youth and parents of Myrtle Beach with athletic programs designed to mentor and equip young people in a Christ-centered environment. Every program emphasizes Christian character development through sportsmanship, teamwork, and overall fitness and skill development. Learn more: https://carolinaforest.org/sports-ministry/.



