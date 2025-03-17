News: Vice Capital Markets founder Chris Bennett will join The Big Picture webcast to recap the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decisions | CitizenWire

CLEVELAND, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture, broadcast live every Thursday at 3 pm ET, this week features Chris Bennett, founder and chairman of Vice Capital Markets. Bennett will join Rich Swerbinsky, mortgage business consultant and executive coach, and Rob Chrisman, editor-in-chief of the widely followed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, to explore key trends in capital markets, the impact of Federal Reserve policy on mortgage rates and the evolving strategies lenders are using to manage risk in today's volatile market. With the Federal Reserve's latest meeting just concluded, Bennett will provide expert analysis on any policy changes and what they signal for mortgage-backed securities, lender execution strategies and the broader housing market.



Bennett has spent over 30 years in mortgage banking and capital markets, bringing deep expertise in mortgage-backed securities trading and risk management strategies. He began his career as a commodity futures trader at just fifteen years old, using savings from mowing lawns. After earning a degree in economics from the University of Michigan, he advanced into secondary marketing and capital markets leadership roles at Republic Bancorp and Homestead USA.



In 2001, he founded Vice Capital Markets, a hedge advisory firm that has since become a trusted partner for mortgage lenders nationwide. Now in its third decade, Vice Capital Markets has facilitated the trade of over $1 trillion in U.S. mortgages and mortgage-backed securities through its proprietary technology and advisory services. Bennett has personally traded more than $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities over his career. He is credited with pioneering industry-standard advancements in pipeline shock analysis, a methodology that accounts for changes in implied servicing values for incremental movements in MBS pricing.



A recognized industry expert, Bennett has delivered numerous presentations on U.S. and global economic trends, central bank policies and the impact of market movements on mortgage rates. His deep understanding of capital markets has made him a sought-after voice in the mortgage industry.



Bennett's episode will air live on Thursday, March 20, at 3 pm ET. Industry professionals and mortgage enthusiasts can register for the webcast and access past episodes at https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture.



About The Big Picture:



Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman-author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective-The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to better understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry.



Visit https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture to subscribe.



Learn More: https://www.chrismancommentary.com/the-big-picture

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.