News: Biogen VP to Keynote 2025 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum in NYC | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the Neurotech Business Report and BioElectRx Business Report newsletters, announced that the Eighth Annual Bioelectronic Medicine Forum will take place on April 10, 2025. The one-day event will be held at the New York Academy of Medicine in Manhattan.



Lisa Shafer, a vice president at biotech firm Biogen, will keynote the conference. Shafer has held executive management positions at key pharmaceutical firms such as Teva as well as neurotech firms such as Medtronic. In her distinguished career, she has helped bridge the gap between device and drug therapies as a chief scientific officer and product development executive. She earned her Ph.D. in neuroscience and neuroimmunology from Loyola University.



German firm Precisis, OSA startup LunOSA, European neuroprosthetics firm ReVision, and focused ultrasound firm Sanmai will present for the first time at the meeting. Also presenting will be executives from NeuroSigma, ANEUVO, and Synergia Medical. Venture capital professionals Jeff Chu from Features Capital, Mir Imran from InCube Ventures, and Jeffrey Scott Cohen from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co will participate in a session moderated by JoJo Platt devoted to investment in bioelectronic medicine.



Contributing editor Victor Pikov will moderate a session with executives from three firms in the neuromodulation space for treating obstructive sleep apnea, including market leader Inspire Medical Systems, and challengers Nyxoah and LivaNova.



There will also be several informative panel discussions on key topics such as investment, emerging technologies, and reimbursement. Neurotech Reports editors James Cavuoto, Jeremy Koff, and JoJo Platt will moderate sessions at the event.



Also at the event, former Axonics CEO Ray Cohen will sit down for a fireside chat with Neurotech Reports Senior Consulting Editor Jeremy Koff for a discussion on the bowel and bladder neuromodulation market.



Cirtec Medical is the Platinum Sponsor of the conference. MST is the Gold Sponsor. Osypka and Black Swan IP are Bronze Sponsors.



"Bioelectronic medicine merges some of the best attributes of biopharma and neurotech approaches to treating systemic disorders," said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher at Neurotech Reports. "This eighth-annual conference will be a key meeting place for entrepreneurs and executives helping to build this industry."



Image caption: Medtech and pharmaceutical industry executive Lisa Shafer, Ph.D., will keynote the 2025 Bioelectronic Medicine Forum in New York City on April 10.



