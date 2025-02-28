News: LocaChange Pokémon GO Spotlight Contest Announced – Share Your Best Moments and Win Big! | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- LocaChange is thrilled to announce the launch of the Pokémon GO Spotlight Contest, an exciting new event that invites Pokémon GO players worldwide to share their most epic in-game moments for a chance to win amazing rewards. This Pokemon Go event is designed to celebrate the creativity and passion of the Pokémon GO community while showcasing the power of LocaChange's innovative new features, PoGo Search and PoGo Atlas, to enhance the gaming experience.



CELEBRATE YOUR POKÉMON GO ADVENTURES



The Pokémon GO Spotlight Contest encourages players to capture and share their most memorable moments, whether it's catching a rare Shiny Pokémon, defeating a powerful Raid Boss, or exploring new locations. By participating, players not only get to showcase their skills but also stand a chance to win incredible prizes, including Free PokéCoins, Free SVIP Memberships, and exclusive in-game items.



HOW TO PARTICIPATE



* Capture Your Moment: Record your best Pokémon GO gameplay (up to 60 seconds).



* Upload & Share: Submit your video through the LocaChange platform and get featured on LocaChange "Pokemon GO Spotlight"!



* Win Big: The top 10 most-liked videos will win fantastic rewards, including:



Top 1: 15,000 PokéCoins + Lifetime SVIP Access



Top 2-5: 7,000 PokéCoins + 1-Year SVIP Membership



Top 6-10: 3,300 PokéCoins + 1-Month SVIP Membership



ENHANCE YOUR GAMEPLAY WITH LOCACHANGE



As part of this event, LocaChange is excited to offer players a free trial of its cutting-edge SVIP features: POGO Search and POGO Atlas, designed to elevate the Pokémon GO experience:



* POGO Search: Quickly locate nearby rare Pokémon, Raids, and Quests



* POGO Atlas: PoGo Atlas allows you to view nearby Pokémons、Raids、G-Max、D-Max、Routes、Pokéstops、and Gyms directly on the map.



These features are perfect for both casual players and hardcore trainers looking to take their gameplay to the next level.



All registered users will receive at least a 1-day SVIP trial and can extend it by 7 extra days by sharing the event on Facebook or Twitter!



JOIN THE SPOTLIGHT!



"We're thrilled to launch the Pokémon GO Spotlight Contest and give players a platform to share their most exciting moments," said Molly, Senior Marketing Manager at LocaChange. "This event is not just about winning prizes; it's about celebrating the incredible community that makes Pokémon GO so special. Plus, with our new features, POGO Search and POGO Atlas, we're making it easier than ever for players to enhance their gaming experience."



The contest runs from Feb. 28 to March 28, 2025, so don't miss your chance to join the fun! For more information and to submit your video, visit LocaChange Pokemon GO Spotlight.



About LocaChange:



LocaChange is a leading platform dedicated to enhancing location-based gaming experiences. With innovative tools like POGO Search and POGO Atlas, LocaChange empowers players to explore, discover, and connect like never before. Visit LocaChange Website here: https://www.locachange.com/



Official Website: https://www.locachange.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/locachange/



X/Twitter: https://x.com/locachange



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@locachange



