News: Cal Poly Pomona’s Collins College Hosts Historic 26-Year Robert Mondavi Wine Vertical | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Collins College of Hospitality Management at Cal Poly Pomona recently hosted an extraordinary fundraising event featuring a complete 26-year vertical tasting of Robert Mondavi Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon spanning 1982-2007. The exceptional experience, hosted at the prestigious Jonathan Club in Los Angeles, celebrated the College's long-standing relationship with the Mondavi family while offering guests a rare opportunity to appreciate California wine history through the lens of hospitality education.



A LEGACY OF CONNECTION



The Collins College of Hospitality Management and the Robert Mondavi Winery have a relationship that spans more than three decades. Dean Margie Ferree Jones first connected with Robert and Margrit Biever Mondavi in 1991, when the American Institute of Wine and Food (AIWF) - championed by luminaries including Julia Child and the Mondavis - endorsed the school to host a student chapter.



"When the Mondavis visited our campus alongside Julia Child, Robert shared his mission to encourage people to enjoy 'the good life' - a philosophy that has guided our approach to hospitality education ever since," recalled Dean Margie Ferree Jones. "Margrit even adorned students' menu cards with her charming doodles during that visit. Those personal touches highlighted the warmth that define gracious hospitality."



The vertical tasting featured wines from the personal collection of Barry Bloom, a dedicated wine collector and hospitality leader who generously donated his complete vertical of Mondavi Reserve Cabernets to support the college's educational mission.



"I began collecting in the late 1980s with the intention of creating complete verticals rather than only acquiring the acclaimed vintages," noted Bloom. "What made this tasting particularly special was experiencing the evolution of these wines across a quarter century. Each vintage tells a story about that particular season, the winemaking approach of that era, and the historical context."



Bloom's collection, which spanned from 1982 to 2007, represented a significant period in California winemaking history. He intentionally concluded his collection with the 2007 vintage to mark Robert Mondavi's passing in 2008. The 26-year consecutive vertical proved remarkable even to Mondavi Brand Manager, Euming Lee and Director of Winemaking, Kurtis Ogasawara, in attendance, who observed they had never experienced a consecutive tasting of this length before.



Dean Margie Ferree Jones of The Collins College of Hospitality Management emphasized the educational impact of such experiences. "Salon events such as this underscore our commitment to train the next generation of hospitality professionals, with an appreciation for the cultural significance paired with fine details of exceptional service."



The Jonathan Club's culinary team, led by Chef Andreas Roller and Sommelier Caitlin Stansbury, orchestrated an exquisite multi-course dinner intentionally designed to complement the flights of wine.



The menu featured:



* Sparkling Robert Mondavi "The Estates" 2021 with hors d'oeuvres



* Pan Seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras with blackberry gastrique, brioche, and yuzu, paired with Mondavi Reserve Cabernets from 1982-1987



* California Squab with chanterelles, brussels sprouts, and red beet, accompanied by vintages from 1988-1993



* Braised Lamb with black winter truffle, spinach cavatelli, and gremolata, complemented by vintages from 1994-2000



* Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef with watercress, charred onion, and parmesan, served with vintages from 2001-2007



* Tarte Tatin with sugar bee apples and Tahitian vanilla chantilly, paired with Sauvito Sauvignon Blanc/Sémillon 2018



The event was choreographed to coincide with the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) and drew participation from several members of Collins College Board of Advisors, alumni, and industry leaders. Eva Wasserman, alumna and member of The Collins College of Hospitality Management's Board of Advisors, shared "The Mondavi tasting was an extraordinary event showcasing the Collins College's valuable connections with the industry and vast educational exposure available to the students."



The Collins College of Hospitality Management continues its mission of inspiring future industry leaders through its experiential curriculum and practical experiences that bring theory to life. Rather than simply requesting financial support, the College is focused on creating meaningful engagement opportunities that align donors' values with tangible educational outcomes.



The Collins College invites industry partners and supporters to join them at their annual fundraiser, Hospitality Uncorked, on March 22, where Bob Alter will be honored as the latest recipient of the Robert Mondavi Wine & Food Award - continuing a tradition that connects back to the College's early relationship with the Mondavi family. Attendees will have opportunities to interact directly with faculty and students, gaining insight into how their support translates to industry-ready graduates who carry forward Mondavi's vision of hospitality as a celebration of "La Dolce Vita."



ABOUT THE COLLINS COLLEGE OF HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT



The Collins College of Hospitality Management at Cal Poly Pomona is consistently ranked among the nation's premier hospitality management programs. Following a "giving through" philanthropic model, the College creates engagement opportunities that connect donors directly with educational initiatives having measurable outcomes. This approach allows supporters to see the significant impact of their contributions while participating in unique hospitality experiences that demonstrate program excellence. The College provides students with a superior education and valuable connections to top hospitality companies worldwide. Learn more at https://www.cpp.edu/collins/.

