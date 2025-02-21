News: SalesMind.ai Partners with UCLA Professor Dave Zes and Statistics Student Teams to Solve Lead Generation Data Challenges | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- SalesMind.ai, a cutting-edge AI-powered sales automation platform, has announced a research collaboration with Dave Zes, Statistics & Data Science Lecturer at UCLA and two teams of statistics students from UCLA to tackle one of the biggest challenges in AI-driven lead generation: data accuracy and quality.



Despite advancements in data aggregation and AI-driven prospecting tools, SalesMind.ai has found that even well-established data providers-such as LinkedIn, Apollo, and Seamless.ai-often deliver 50% inaccurate data when tested against real-world outbound calling campaigns. The UCLA teams will apply advanced statistical modeling, machine learning techniques, and data cleansing algorithms to develop a more accurate, scalable, and real-time solution to these industry-wide problems.



Addressing Critical Lead Generation Challenges



The research initiative will focus on three major problems in AI-driven sales and marketing:



1. Identifying Accurate Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) Data - Refining methods to pinpoint the most relevant and high-converting prospects across industries.



2. Verifying Mobile Number Accuracy - Enhancing data validation to ensure the highest possible connection rates.



3. Improving Name and Company Data Precision - Reducing false positives and outdated information in lead databases.



"In our extensive outbound testing, we discovered that nearly half of the data provided by existing platforms is either outdated or completely inaccurate," said Chris Fisher Co-Founder @ SalesMind.ai. "By working with UCLA's top statistics students and Professor Zes, we aim to solve these challenges with data science-driven solutions that will set a new industry standard for lead accuracy."



Leveraging UCLA's Expertise in Data Science & AI



UCLA's statistics student teams will apply their expertise in predictive modeling, data mining, and Bayesian analysis to refine SalesMind.ai's lead scoring and validation models. This collaboration represents a fusion of academic rigor and AI-driven sales technology, where students will work on real-world datasets, develop AI-driven heuristics, and test their solutions against actual outbound sales campaigns.



"AI is only as good as the data it processes," said Professor Dave Zes. "By applying statistical rigor and machine learning methodologies, our students will work on a high-impact problem-ensuring that businesses relying on AI-driven sales tools get real, actionable data rather than inaccurate leads that waste time and resources."



Pioneering the Next Generation of AI Sales Intelligence



SalesMind.ai's goal is to revolutionize AI-powered sales engagement by ensuring that AI voice agents connect with real decision-makers rather than chasing inaccurate leads. By enhancing the precision of ICP targeting, improving call connection rates, and validating contact details in real time, SalesMind.ai is set to offer the most accurate and intelligent AI sales agent on the market.



With this collaboration, SalesMind.ai and UCLA aim to push the boundaries of AI in sales, demonstrating how academic research and AI innovation can combine to solve real-world business challenges.



About SalesMind.ai



SalesMind.ai is an advanced AI-powered sales automation platform that helps businesses eliminate hold times, increase connection rates, and set more appointments using conversational AI. Leveraging cutting-edge LLM voice agents, SalesMind.ai handles thousands of calls daily, qualifying prospects, answering questions, and booking meetings at a fraction of the cost of traditional sales teams. https://salesmind.ai



About UCLA Professor Dave Zes



Professor Dave Zes is a UCLA Lecturer specializing in statistical modeling, data science applications, and machine learning. His work focuses on real-world applications of AI and statistical inference, helping students develop solutions to complex data-driven problems.



Learn More: https://salesmind.ai

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.