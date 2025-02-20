News: Informative Research’s AccountChek expands payroll provider network for mortgage lenders assessing income through Freddie Mac’s AIM | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research, a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community, announced an enhancement to its integration with Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® (LPASM) asset and income modeler (AIM). This enhancement enables LPA to assess income and employment for eligibility of representation and warranty relief for lenders using AccountChek® for automated verification of income and employment (VOIE) across a broad range of supported payroll providers. As an approved third-party service provider, AccountChek enables lenders to obtain and transmit to LPA borrower data required for LPA's automated assessment of income, assets and employment verification.



"AccountChek's enhanced integration with AIM represents a major step forward for both mortgage lenders and borrowers," said Brian Francis, Head of AccountChek at Informative Research. "By expanding payroll provider access, we're helping lenders reduce risks, enhance loan quality and accelerate loan processing times, all while providing borrowers faster approvals, expanded access to credit and reduced documentation burdens."



AIM automates the assessment of mortgage borrower assets, income and employment data through designated third-party service providers like AccountChek. Using consumer-permissioned technology to obtain direct-to-source data improves verification accuracy and efficiency, enabling lenders to streamline loan origination workflows, accelerate overall processing time and make better-informed lending decisions faster.



"We're truly excited about our collaboration with Informative Research and this opportunity to expand access to LPA's capabilities," said Daniel Miller, Freddie Mac Single-Family Director of Strategic Technology Partnerships. "Informative Research's approach to solving industry challenges aligns with Freddie Mac's efforts to help lenders drive down the cost to originate, elevate loan quality and make homeownership more achievable for all."



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com/.



