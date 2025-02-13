News: Vandalia Rental Announces Grand Opening of Sharonville Location | CitizenWire

Explore our new facility and extensive equipment offerings at our Grand Opening Event on Thursday, March 13!

SHARONVILLE, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Vandalia Rental, a trusted name in construction equipment solutions, is thrilled to invite contractors and community members to celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Sharonville. Join us on Thursday, March 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at 3739 Hauck Road, Cincinnati, OH 45241, to experience everything this new branch offers.



With the Sharonville branch now open, Vandalia Rental expands its ability to serve contractors in the northern Cincinnati area. From Aerial, Compact Dirt, Heavy Dirt, Forklifts, and Much More the latest location is equipped to meet your project requirements.



"We're excited to open our doors officially and welcome new and returning contractors to visit our Sharonville branch," shared Danny Knecht, Branch Manager. "This event is a great opportunity for everyone to explore our state-of-the-art facility, meet the team, and learn more about how we can support their equipment needs."



The grand opening event will feature engaging demonstrations of the rental equipment, personalized tours, and the chance to connect with Vandalia Rental's experienced team. Whether you're a general contractor, municipal partner, or industrial professional, this is an excellent opportunity to see firsthand why Vandalia Rental is known for delivering rental equipment "The Way It Should Be."



"This location represents our continued commitment to making equipment rental more accessible and convenient for our customers," said Kurt Barney, Owner. "Stop by and see why we're a trusted leader in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky."



Can't make the event? We've got you covered. Visit https://vandaliarental.com/ to discover our full range of services, open an account, or find the equipment that's right for you. Or, call (513) 612-4000 during our regular business hours. Our knowledgeable team is ready to help you find the solution you're looking for.



WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND



* Explore the new facility and see the extensive inventory up close.



* Meet our team and ask questions in person.



* Learn about the benefits of renting instead of owning equipment.



* Enjoy the festivities! Refreshments and more will make it a fun and worthwhile visit.



Don't miss this unique chance to check out Vandalia Rental's newest location and learn how we can help you complete your projects efficiently and cost-effectively. Please save the date, Thursday, March 13th, and join us from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m..



About Vandalia Rental:



Founded in 1961, Vandalia Rental has earned a stellar reputation for providing quality equipment and unmatched customer service. With seven locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, we serve clients ranging from small businesses to major corporations and municipalities, ensuring they have the tools they need to succeed. Visit us today at vandaliarental.com to experience equipment rental the way it should be.



For more information, call us at (513) 612-4000 or stop by during business hours. We can't wait to see you at the grand opening in Sharonville!

Learn More: https://vandaliarental.com/

