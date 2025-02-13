News: Uniting Against Hunger: Move For Hunger and United Van Lines Partner to Deliver Hope and Meals Nationwide | CitizenWire

NEPTUNE, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- Move For Hunger, the national nonprofit turning relocation into a lifeline for families facing hunger, is proud to announce a powerful new partnership with United Van Lines, further strengthening a mission that has already delivered over 2.5 million meals through the UniGroup network.



This game-changing collaboration comes on the heels of Mayflower Transit's renewed commitment, showcasing the collective might of UniGroup's 168 agents. Together, United and Mayflower are helping Move For Hunger combat food waste and food insecurity in every corner of the country.



"We're proud to continue our partnership with Move For Hunger and build on the incredible impact we've made together," said Vice President Corporate Communications Eily Cummings. "Through the dedication of our agents and the power of our network, we're committed to fighting food insecurity and delivering hope to communities in need."



In 2024 alone, the UniGroup family helped rescue and redistribute an astounding 147,000 meals, thanks to the dedication of 52 Mayflower agents and 116 United agents. With a combined legacy of impact-1 million meals moved by United Van Lines and 838,000 meals delivered by Mayflower Transit - the partnership has soared to an incredible 1.8 million meals for those in need.



"This partnership proves the power of people, purpose, and logistics," said Adam Lowy, founder and executive director at Move For Hunger. "United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit are turning trucks into tools for change, and we couldn't be more grateful for their commitment to delivering hope - one box of food at a time."



Beyond trucks and manpower, the UniGroup network has gone above and beyond, donating time, equipment, and funding to fight hunger. Their generosity fuels a movement that ensures families across the country have access to nutritious meals.



The celebration of this transformative partnership will take center stage at the 2025 UniGroup Learning Conference, where we'll honor the collaboration that continues to redefine corporate social responsibility in the moving industry.



For more information on how Move For Hunger is uniting communities to fight hunger, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.



Learn More: https://moveforhunger.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.