News: Click n’ Close’s SmartBuy™ Shared Appreciation Mortgage Program expands to Freddie Mac 30-year conventional loans | CitizenWire

Homebuyers can now access 5% down payment assistance without restrictions on first-time purchases

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close (CNC), a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced its SmartBuy™ Shared Appreciation Mortgage (SAM) program now features a 30-year, fixed-rate conventional option approved by Freddie Mac.



"Regardless of what is admittedly a difficult market for buyers, our SmartBuy Shared Appreciation Mortgage tool puts homeownership in reach for people who may not have thought it possible," said Jeff Bode, owner and CEO of Click n' Close. "Buyers can increase their financial stability and realize the benefits of what is, for most Americans, the largest investment of a lifetime."



Launched in April 2024, CNC's SAM program offers a below-market interest rate for first-lien FHA, USDA and now conventional loans and a repayable DPA second lien in exchange for a portion of the home's appreciation [*note 1] during the first five years. After the five-year accumulation period, the shared appreciation amount is added to the second lien and amortized over the remaining term. The program has no restrictions on first-time purchases or income levels.



"CNC's Shared Appreciation Mortgage program (SAM) combines with the DPA SmartBuy program to provide homebuyers with additional flexibility, helping them secure a home with minimal upfront costs while benefiting from shared appreciation in the property's value over time," Bode added. "Having a conventional option in addition to FHA and USDA simply helps make homeownership more accessible for a broader range of buyers."



Click n' Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.



Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click n' Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click n' Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click n' Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.



*NOTE 1: Shared appreciation amount will vary based on first-lien loan product type.



