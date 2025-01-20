News: 80th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation Marked by the Release of ‘Kalman & Leopold – Surviving Mengele’s Auschwitz,’ told in their own words | CitizenWire

VANCOUVER, B.C. /CitizenWire/ -- On January 27, 2025, the world will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. On this historic day, author Richard K. Lowy launches "Kalman and Leopold - Surviving Mengele's Auschwitz" (ISBN: 978-1779410092), a powerful firsthand account of resilience and survival in the face of unimaginable evil, released by Tellwell Publishing.



This extraordinary book tells the true story of two young boys-Leopold, the author's father, and his friend Kalman-both twins from separate families, who were brought together in Auschwitz and became victims of Dr. Josef Mengele's brutal experiments. Separated from their twin sisters, the boys endured harrowing conditions in "Mengele's Zoo" and witnessed the inner workings of the camp's hospital barracks and SS guard shack. Their bond and courage helped them survive the horrors that claimed millions.



For six and a half months, Leopold became Kalman's protector, guiding him through the horrors of the guard shack with his sharp wit and unwavering courage. When the Russian Army liberated Auschwitz in January 1945, the boys were separated and presumed each other dead. For 56 years, Kalman searched for "his Lipa," the boy who protected him.



Why This Story Matters



Eighty years after the liberation of Auschwitz, Holocaust survivors' voices are fading. Kalman and Leopold preserves an unparalleled perspective, offering firsthand insights into Mengele's experiments and the unique experiences of twin children imprisoned in Auschwitz. The book highlights not just the atrocities but also the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit.



A Timely Call to Action



As antisemitism and Holocaust denial rise globally, Kalman and Leopold serves as both a warning and a call to preserve history. This anniversary is not just a remembrance-it is a demand to confront hatred, uphold the truth, and educate future generations.



Events Honoring the Release



On January 27, commemorative events and discussions will take place worldwide to honor this milestone. The release of Kalman and Leopold will be central to these efforts, offering a deeply personal narrative that connects history to the ongoing fight against prejudice and oppression.



Praise for "Kalman & Leopold"



"Lowy's narrative technique immerses readers in the lived experiences of his subjects, making their pain, resilience, and humanity palpable in ways that transcend traditional historical documentation." - K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite



About the Author:



Richard K. Lowy, the son of Leopold, is an internationally acclaimed producer and creative director whose work has spanned collaborations with legendary artists and world leaders. His passion for preserving his father's history led him to create Leo's Journey: The Story of the Mengele Twins, a documentary narrated by EGOT-winning actor Christopher Plummer. (leosjourney.com) Lowy's dedication to honoring the voices of Holocaust survivors culminates in this deeply personal and historically significant book.



Availability - Book Launch - January 27, 2025



"Kalman & Leopold - Surviving Mengele's Auschwitz" launches January 27, 2025, on the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Available through Amazon and all major online retailers.



Let the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation inspire us to remember, reflect, and act-because the lessons of the Holocaust are more urgent now than ever.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Richard K. Lowy



Website: https://kalmanandleopold.com/



Genre: History/Biography



Released: January 2025



PAPERBACK: ISBN-13: 9781779410092



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca/ )



