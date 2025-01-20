News: See How Tomberlin Redefines Personal Transportation at the PGA Show | CitizenWire

Leading U.S.-based luxury electric vehicle manufacturer shows why owners should 'Expect More' in safety, performance and styling.

AIKEN, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Tomberlin, the leading manufacturer of luxury electric street-legal LSVs (low-speed vehicles), golf cars and e-bikes, will display its latest personal transportation solutions at the 2025 PGA Show in Booth 2109. The world's longest-running and largest golf-business event, the show will be held Jan. 21 - 24 at the Orlando Convention Center in Florida. "Our 'Expect More' theme highlights recent advancements in personal transportation," says Scott Breckley, president of Columbia Vehicle Group. "Tomberlin's family of 2025 electric vehicles blend safety, sophistication, sustainability and performance to deliver a driving experience that exceeds expectations at every turn."



Tomberlin will introduce the:



* New Engage GTZ™ LSV delivers an unparalleled driving experience with a focus on street performance and elevated luxury. The industry's first vehicle with heated and cooled seats, fold-down armrests and Alcantara(r) accents provides exceptional comfort in any weather while bold, sports-car-inspired paint colors make a sophisticated statement.



* New Engage Beachcomber™ LSV offers a joyful driving experience with a sophisticated nautical design. Its retro-marine colors and teakwood-inspired mats create a high-end coastal vibe, making it perfect for standing out in beachside communities and truly "makes you a local."



* New Tomberlin 360™ wireless connectivity system enhances your Tomberlin Engage ownership experience with smart features that deliver unmatched peace of mind and security. Tomberlin 360 keeps you in control-even when you're away. Be ready to go at any time with wireless charging and active battery monitoring. No more returning to a depleted battery after months in storage.



Tomberlin will showcase the:



* Engage Ghosthawk™ LSV boasts a 6-inch lift for a commanding view of the road, matte finish paint schemes, and a host of industry-exclusive features.



* E-merge LXR has over 30 standard colors and luxurious CoolTouch™ upholstered seats keep your seats cool to the touch event when your vehicle sits in the sun.



* High-performance Evoke Signature™ Carbon e-Bike. Its innovative blend of design, technology and premium drive train components deliver pure enjoyment and years of worry-free riding.



Columbia Built-For-Work Vehicles Improve Efficiency



Tomberlin's sister brand, Columbia will display its newest model electric work-ready utility vehicle, the Payloader Pro™. Extended operator areas and redesigned front suspensions increase comfort. And the versatile vehicle pulls double-duty carrying people or cargo.



Dealer Event and Recruitment



Authorized and prospective Tomberlin Dealers are invited to visit Booth 2109 for a free pass to a VIP Dealer Event and Ride & Drive.



Mike Tomberlin, CEO of Columbia Vehicle Group, said, "We also welcome business owners interested in representing Tomberlin to experience the pleasure of driving a Tomberlin vehicle, using Columbia work vehicles or riding the Evoke e-Bike. Our sales and product experts will help you tap into the growing consumer, commercial and industrial markets we serve."



With their new headquarters in Aiken, South Carolina, Tomberlin and Columbia vehicles are designed and manufactured in the U.S.A.



About Tomberlin and Columbia:



Tomberlin and Columbia are members of the Columbia Vehicle Group, which designs and manufactures electric vehicles in the U.S. under stringent quality control while setting new standards in personal, commercial and industrial transportation. They are also a part of the Nordic Group of Companies, a family-owned, American company headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin, since 1946. Visit https://Nordicgroup.com/.



Tomberlin's innovative team focuses on refining the design and manufacture of luxury LSVs, golf cars and e-bikes. Tomberlin's Authorized Dealer Network serves customers across the U.S., Canada, Australia, Mexico, and the Middle East. Visit https://tomberlinusa.com/.



Columbia distinguishes itself in pioneering work-utility vehicles that have safely moved people, carried cargo and towed loads. Columbia's Authorized Dealer Network serves equipment-rental companies, industries, resorts, government, and universities. Visit https://www.columbiavehicles.com/.



Learn More: https://www.columbiavehicles.com/

