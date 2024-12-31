News: New #1 Hit Children’s Book ‘Everyone Is Perfect for Just Who They Should Be’ Inspires Self-Love and Universal Kindness | CitizenWire

Author and reality TV personality Johnny Stanz's journey to becoming an author is as inspiring as the message in his book

BUFFALO, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Author and reality TV personality Johnny Stanz has released his debut children's book, "Everyone Is Perfect for Just Who They Should Be" (ISBN: 978-0228895190), published on December 12, 2024, by Tellwell Publishing. This beautifully written poem teaches readers of all ages the importance of kindness, self-acceptance, and celebrating the differences that make each person unique. The book has already reached #1 as a Hot New Release in Amazon.com's Children's Multiculturalism & Tolerance category.



Stanz's journey to becoming an author is as inspiring as the message in his book. On August 15, 2009, while serving in the United States Marine Corps, he sustained life-threatening injuries from an improvised explosive device (IED). Given a zero-percent chance of survival and spending over a month and a half in a coma, he defied the odds. On December 12, 2009-exactly 15 years before his book's release - he walked out of the hospital completely unassisted. His recovery stands as a testament to perseverance and hope, values that resonate throughout his writing.



"In a world where the message that 'nobody's perfect' is often emphasized, we should flip the narrative by reminding readers that perfection lies in being true to oneself," says the author. "People often wish they could speak every language in the world, but kindness is a language everyone already knows and understands. It's the most powerful way to connect with others."



Through lyrical prose, "Everyone Is Perfect for Just Who They Should Be" challenges societal standards and instills a sense of self-worth while emphasizing the inherent value in every individual. It explores concepts such as striving to be the best version of oneself and recognizing that while actions may be imperfect, individuals are inherently perfect when they give their best effort. The book also celebrates diversity, highlighting how differences in race, culture, beliefs, and gender enrich the world, and reinforces the Golden Rule: treat others as you wish to be treated.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



Johnny Stanz's journey to writing began with a heartfelt list he penned for his daughter, Charlotte. Meant to guide and inspire her to treat others with respect and love, his early morning reflection on kindness, acceptance, and life's simple yet profound truths soon blossomed into a beautiful poem. Encouraged by two of his sisters, both elementary school teachers in their respective communities, he expanded the poem into a charming children's book. To further refine his craft before publication, Stanz completed a poetry-writing course through the University of Oxford, ultimately preparing his work to share with the world.



Stanz's goal is to make the world a better place, one reader at a time. Through the various stanzas in "Everyone Is Perfect for Just Who They Should Be," he hopes to inspire children and adults alike to embrace the beauty of individuality-both within themselves and in others-and to exemplify the power of kindness.



AVAILABILITY:



"Everyone Is Perfect for Just Who They Should Be" is available now on Amazon and other major online retailers.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Johnny Stanz



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Website: https://stingraypublications.com/



Purchase Link: https://a.co/d/h0Byvw8



Genre: Children's



Released: December 12, 2024



PAPERBACK ISBN-10: 9780228895190



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca/ )

Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.