News: Matrix Advises on the Sale of Clearfield MMG, LLC to VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of Clearfield MMG, LLC, a Virginia-based company renowned for its expertise in innovative, specialized treatment and waste disposal solutions, to VLS Environmental Solutions, LLC, a leader in sustainable waste management and environmental solutions and a portfolio company of I Squared Capital.



With over three decades of experience, Clearfield MMG operates three waste management facilities in Virginia with a suite of waste processing and disposal solutions, bulk and drum transportation, and various field services such as soil excavation and compliance monitoring. The addition of Clearfield MMG to the VLS family expands the geographic footprint to provide sustainable solutions in the mid-Atlantic region.



John Magee, CEO of VLS Environmental Solutions, commented, "The acquisition of Clearfield MMG aligns perfectly with our mission to expand VLS' innovative and sustainable solutions. By adding their expertise and facilities to our operations, we enhance our ability to provide comprehensive environmental solutions to a broader client base."



Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Clearfield, which included valuation advisory, managing a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by William O'Flaherty, Managing Director, Matt Oldhouser, CPA, Vice President, and David Shoulders, Managing Director.



"We were grateful for the opportunity to represent Clearfield in this transaction and were thrilled to have achieved an outstanding result for such a wonderful southeastern Virginia business," Mr. O'Flaherty commented. "We look forward to following the future success of the combined organizations."



John Paris, Pat Tomlinson, and Nick Vretakis of Williams Mullen served as legal counsel for Clearfield.



About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.



Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with an additional office in Baltimore, MD. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix's advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions.



Our industry focused, dedicated sector advisory groups serve clients in the automotive aftermarket, downstream energy & convenience retail, healthcare and outdoor recreation & marine markets. Our broad sector advisory groups serve clients in a wide range of industries including business services, consumer, diversified industrials, restaurants and transportation & logistics. For additional information or to contact our team members, please visit https://matrixcmg.com/.



Securities offered by MCMG Capital Advisors, Inc., an affiliate of Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., Member FINRA & SIPC

Learn More: https://www.matrixcmg.com/

