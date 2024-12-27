News: Paula J. Conlon Honors the Legacy of Comanche Artist and Flute Player Doc Tate Nevaquaya in New Biography | CitizenWire

Known for revitalizing the Native American flute tradition, Doc Tate’s music and art revealed the beauty and richness of Comanche culture to the world

EDMONTON, Alberta /CitizenWire/ -- Ethnomusicologist and author Paula J. Conlon celebrates the life and artistic contributions of Doc Tate Nevaquaya with her new book, "Doc Tate Nevaquaya: Master Comanche Artist and Flute Player" (ISBN: 978-0228866374). Released Oct. 30, 2024 by Tellwell Publishing, this biography honors Doc Tate Nevaquaya (1932-1996), a master artist, musician, and Knowledge Keeper of the Numunu (Comanche) Nation's traditional arts.



The book offers a heartfelt portrayal of Doc Tate Nevaquaya, whose work transcended cultural barriers. Known for revitalizing the Native American flute tradition, Doc Tate's music and art revealed the beauty and richness of Comanche culture to the world. As his wife Charlotte recalled, "He would say, 'We are not savages. We love, too.'" This sentiment echoes throughout Doc Tate's artwork and music, which emphasized themes of love, beauty, and identity.



For Conlon, this project is deeply personal. Listening to Comanche Flute Music Played by Doc Tate Nevaquaya in 1979 inspired her lifelong journey as an ethnomusicologist. Living in Oklahoma allowed Conlon to collaborate closely with Doc Tate's sons, Edmond and Timothy Tate Nevaquaya, to share their father's enduring legacy.



Through vivid storytelling and insightful research, Doc Tate Nevaquaya: Master Comanche Artist and Flute Player serves as a tribute to Doc Tate Nevaquaya's artistry, love for his culture, and his impact on preserving Indigenous traditions.



