News: A New Era of Expansion Begins With the Opening of the Ideal Scientology Mission of Taichung | CitizenWire

A historic landmark for the expansion of Scientology in Taiwan

TAICHUNG, Taiwan /CitizenWire/ -- In the heart of Taiwan, nestled between the Central Mountain Range to the east and the Taiwan Strait to the west, Taichung is a rich tapestry of sophistication, history, and stunning natural beauty. From the historic Dajia Cheng-Jenn Lann Temple to the colorful Rainbow Village, Taichung embraces the best of the old and new. Its Dakeng Trails and Gaomei Wetlands, among other natural wonders, immerse visitors in the beauty of mountains and sea. In its FengJia and Tunghai night markets, visitors can savor Taiwan's iconic street foods. For those wishing to explore historical and cultural landmarks, marvel at natural vistas, or revel in its fast-paced urban life, Taichung promises an unforgettable experience. And it was here, on 16 November, in Taichung City's West District, renowned as the city's cultural and educational center, that Scientologists from across Taiwan gathered to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Ideal Church of Scientology Mission of Taichung.



Scientology Missions form the vanguard of the Scientology religion, providing the full array of basic and introductory Scientology services and Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling). And now joining the ranks of Ideal Missions, the new Ideal Scientology Mission in Taichung is designed to serve as the physical embodiment of Scientology technology in helping everyone attain spiritual freedom.



The celebration began with a Lion Dance, a tradition dating back more than a thousand years when these mythical creatures protected villages from harm. Today, the lion's presence is believed to bring good fortune and success, along with joy, strength, resilience, and well-being-aligning perfectly with the purpose of the executives and staff of Taiwan's newest Ideal Scientology Mission.



An array of distinguished civic and community leaders extended their welcome to the new Ideal Mission: Presidential Advisor Dr. Mao-Sheng Lee; Taichung City Councilor Mr. Chiang Chao-kuo; National Parents Association Alliance Director Mr. Cheng-Hsien Chen; and Ms. Hsin-Chun Ho, member of the Taiwan National Legislature.



Mission Executive Director Mr. Jian-Zhong Qian spoke of the historical significance of this day. "Taichung Center was founded 35 years ago by a group of pioneers who believed that the teachings of L. Ron Hubbard could solve the personal and societal issues facing our city. Since then, we have grown from a small center offering Dianetics training to the fully-fledged Ideal Scientology Mission we have today. I look forward to every Scientologist in Taichung and across Taiwan reassessing their actions and re-engaging with even greater passion and effort. This is our shared commitment to society."



Dr. Mao-Sheng Lee, Advisor to the President of Taiwan, spoke of the meaning of the word Scientology: knowing how to know. "The Church of Scientology teaches methods of learning to help people acquire more knowledge. Knowledge is essential to guiding individuals on the right path." One dangerous path is the one that leads to drug abuse and addiction. "Through the Church's Truth About Drugs booklets, the public can gain accurate knowledge about drugs, enabling them to make informed decisions.



"As Presidential Advisor, I deeply understand that a strong nation relies on the physical and mental well-being of its people and a positive social ethos. The Church of Scientology's efforts in promoting social harmony and caring for vulnerable groups are commendable and worth learning from. Today's Grand Opening is not just a new beginning but a moment that inspires all of us to envision a future full of hope and transformation."



Mr. Cheng-Hsien Chen highlighted an urgent issue that is affecting the nation's children. "In recent years, more children have been diagnosed with conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and other mental disorders," he said. "We should be wary of over-diagnosis of such conditions, which could have irreversible impacts on children. I deeply resonate with the Church of Scientology's efforts in safeguarding children's rights." He expressed hope that every family will receive proper guidance and support in the future, allowing children to grow in an environment filled with health, love, and understanding. "As Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard once wrote," 'A good, stable adult with love and tolerance in his heart is about the best therapy a child can have.'"



Taichung City Councilor Mr. Chiang Chao-kuo spoke of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers' commitment to society. They live by their motto that no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it," which guides their community outreach, providing practical solutions to social issues. This aligns closely with the purpose of those who serve through political office.



Legislator Hsin-Chun Ho emphasized the importance of addressing education and social security in society today, drawing the analogy between these issues and challenges created by rapid economic development and urbanization. "Traffic systems have become increasingly congested, underscoring the importance of traffic safety. For individuals, the mind functions much like a traffic system. With the accelerating pace of life and growing pressures, people's minds often become congested and chaotic-similar to an overburdened traffic network."



She expressed her hopes that the establishment of the Ideal Mission of Taichung will help foster well-being and enhance stability through the impact of its humanitarian activities and community services.



Visitors to the Taichung Mission are welcome to tour the Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.



As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, Taichung is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life-such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.



The new Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard's watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one's nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior-the reactive mind-and how to conquer it.



Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing, and the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.



The grand opening of the expanded new Ideal Scientology Mission of Taichung contributed to the record-breaking rollout of new Ideal Scientology Missions opened around the globe in 2024. From Quito, Ecuador, at the geographic center of the globe; to a new Ideal Scientology Mission in the thriving community of McMinnville, Oregon; to the opening of the Ideal Scientology Mission of Chiayi, the gateway to Taiwan's cultural heritage; the dynamic community of Santo André in São Paulo's metropolitan region; and finally, Japan's thriving port city of Osaka. Many more Ideal Scientology Missions are planned across North and South America, Europe and Asia in the coming year.



The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. Mr. David Miscavige is the Scientology religion's ecclesiastical leader. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954, and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://taichung.scientologymissions.org/



VIDEO:



https://youtu.be/j-2euFXXbfc?si=VXBeytzaTjpZu2LN



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.