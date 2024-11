News: Scientology Volunteer Ministers Bring Their Practical Help to Bucharest | CitizenWire

BUCHAREST, Romania, and LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In the heart of Romania, a country rich in art, history, culture, heritage and natural beauty, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers launched their European Goodwill Tour to share practical solutions to help people change their lives for the better.



Dancers performed Romanian folkloric favorites and helped cut the ribbon on the bright yellow pavilion bearing the motto of the Volunteer Ministers program: No matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it."



The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program consists of technology anyone may learn and use to improve their own life and the lives of others. It comprises 19 subjects, each available to those visiting the pavilion in individual booklets in Romanian. The volunteers provide seminars, courses and one-on-one help to those visiting the pavilion.



After receiving help from a volunteer, one man marveled at how much better he felt than before. Finding out that he could learn the technique that had helped him so dramatically, he said, "Wow, I can come every day to work on this course so I can use this to help my friends. I am so happy because I want to give back."



A woman came to the tent with her husband and told the volunteer she was feeling overwhelmed with stress. A Volunteer Minister administered a Scientology assist, a technique developed by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard to help people deal with the effects of trauma, shock and loss. "I feel so calm now," she said. "That was very relaxing."



A medical doctor was particularly interested in two of the booklets: Solutions for a Dangerous Environment and Answers to Drugs. He said many people come to him to seek help for these issues. He appreciated having something he could give them.



The Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service, developed in the mid-1970s. In an essay announcing the program, Mr. Hubbard wrote: "If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance."



Their motto is no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it." And the reason they say this is simple. Scientology Volunteer Ministers are trained in skills that address both physical and spiritual needs-whether helping emergency workers and victims of disasters in remote locations or helping to resolve individual and community problems closer to home, the Volunteer Ministers' tools assist people in overcoming life's biggest barriers.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.volunteerministers.org



VIDEO:



https://youtu.be/zB2Kq29A4KQ?si=q5kcw5JSF2XbYbeY



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.