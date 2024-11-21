News: LearnWise AI Secures €2M to Expand Ethical AI for University Support | CitizenWire

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands /CitizenWire/ -- LearnWise AI, an AI-powered student assistant platform, secures €2 million in seed funding from Emerge. The investment will fuel global expansion, enabling universities to address increasing student support queries through ethical AI-driven solutions.



The funding follows the rapid adoption of LearnWise AI's platform, which has already helped leading institutions reduce support queries by 50% while serving over 720,000 students globally. The investment will accelerate product development and team expansion to meet growing demand from universities facing increased support needs with constrained resources.



"Students don't need another chatbot - they need a personal concierge who understands their complete university journey and fully integrates into the EdTech ecosystem of an institution," shares Greg Marschall, CEO of LearnWise. "We're building responsible AI that makes support truly accessible, regardless of time, platform, or language."



Nic Newman, General Partner at Emerge, shares: "LearnWise perfectly aligns with our mission to democratize education. As universities face mounting pressure to scale support with limited resources, their ethical AI platform ensures every student can access the help they need, whenever they need it."



LearnWise transforms how universities deliver student support through an AI-powered platform built for higher education, providing a consistent, intelligent support experience across all university touchpoints - from learning management systems to student portals, websites, and internal systems. With native integrations for major platforms like Canvas LMS, Brightspace, Moodle, Blackboard, and ReadyEducation, LearnWise can be deployed within 30 minutes and scaled across departments.



The platform stands out for its comprehensive approach to support transformation:



* Native integration with leading education platforms and help desk systems



* AI-driven knowledge management that identifies content gaps and drives continuous improvement



* Real-time analytics providing actionable insights into student support trends



* Multilingual 24/7 support accessible across all digital channels



* Rapid implementation with flexible deployment options to meet institutions at any stage of their digital transformation



Beyond just providing AI answers, LearnWise helps institutions build a cycle of continuous improvement, analyzing support patterns to help leadership identify and address systemic issues, while automatically flagging content gaps to strengthen the knowledge base over time.



LearnWise is led by a team of education technology veterans with decades of combined experience serving millions of students. The leadership team of Greg Marschall, Michel Visser, Pietro Vigilanza, Ian Haugh, Toshiro Polak, and Luca Dorigo brings deep expertise from leading companies in the space. Their experience building solutions at Instructure, EesySoft, Explorance, and FeedbackFruits drives LearnWise's mission to bring transformative technology to higher education.



About LearnWise AI



LearnWise AI helps universities transform student support through an AI-powered assistant that makes help accessible anytime, anywhere.



Website: https://learnwise.ai/



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/learnwiseai



Contact: hi@learnwise.ai



About Emerge



Founded in 2014 as Europe's only edtech specialist fund, Emerge invests in B2B and B2C startups enabling people to grow and fulfill their potential. Emerge has invested in over 80 high-impact startups valued at $2bn, supporting +31M learners and +8k institutions worldwide



Website: https://www.emergecapital.vc



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/emergecapitalvc



Address: 15 Fetter Lane, London, UC4A 1BW, United Kingdom



