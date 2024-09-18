News: ‘Spirience: Experiencing Peace and Prosperity through Spirituality and Science’ is a Groundbreaking Exploration of Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science | CitizenWire

TORONTO, Ontario /CitizenWire/ -- "Spirience: Experiencing Peace and Prosperity through Spirituality and Science" (ISBN: 978-1779621238), released September 3, 2024 through Tellwell Publishing, offers a pioneering perspective on integrating spirituality and science to address today's global and personal challenges. This groundbreaking book, co-authored by a trio of distinguished experts, explores how the fusion of ancient wisdom and modern scientific advancements can offer readers a roadmap for achieving peace and prosperity in their lives and the world.



BOOK OVERVIEW



In "Spirience," readers embark on an enlightening journey that bridges the teachings of ancient India with the latest developments in modern science. The lead author, Mahamahopadhyay Bhadreshdas Swami, conceived the creative title, which is a blend of two words: spirituality and science.



The book examines how Vedic texts can provide valuable insights into contemporary issues such as global conflicts, ideological divides, and rising mental health challenges. As technology rapidly advances, the authors outline actionable recommendations for incorporating these insights into personal, professional, and social spheres to foster well-being and global harmony.



About the Authors:



Mahamahopadhyay Bhadreshdas Swami



An esteemed Swami of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and Head of the BAPS Research Institute in New Delhi, Bhadreshdas Swami's scholarly work Svāminārāyaṇabhāṣya is a profound Sanskrit commentary on the Prasthānatrayī. With a Ph.D. in Sanskrit and multiple honorary degrees, his contributions to the field are widely recognized.



V. I. Lakshmanan, O.C., Ph.D.



Co-founder of Process Research ORTECH and a leader in sustainable technology, Lakshmanan holds numerous patents and has published over 150 scientific works. His accolades include being named an Officer of the Order of Canada and receiving the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award from the Government of India.



S. Kalyanasundaram



With 25 years of experience in advanced technologies for telecommunication networks and serving as the former Executive Director of the Canada India Foundation, Kalyanasundaram enriches the book's exploration of the synergy between ancient knowledge and modern science.



"Spirience" is available through major retailers. Discover how this book's unique integration of spirituality and science can guide you toward a more peaceful and prosperous life.



EVENT INVITATION



Join the authors at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Toronto, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, for an exclusive book launch event from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. The evening will include a keynote speech by Bhadreshdas Swami, followed by Dr. Lakshmanan and S. Kalyanasundaram, an official book launch ceremony in the presence of dignitaries and community leaders and a meet-and-greet.



Refreshments will be provided.



Location:



BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir



61 Claireville Drive, Toronto, ON M9W 5Z7



Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM



Don't miss this opportunity to engage with the authors and explore the fusion of ancient wisdom and modern science!



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Mahamahopadhyay Bhadreshdas Swami, V. I. Lakshmanan, O.C., Ph.D., S. Kalyanasundaram



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/1IKggNf



Genre: Science and Spirituality



Released: September 2024



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779621238



Publisher: Tellwell

Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

