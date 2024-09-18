News: New Comedy Special, ‘Nina G: Stutterer Interrupted,’ released on Amazon Prime | CitizenWire

This special is more than just a comedy routine; it's a heartfelt story that addresses the genetic origins of stuttering and the stigma that people with disabilities often face

OAKLAND, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- San Francisco Bay Area comedian Nina G, known for her unique brand of humor as a woman who stutters, proudly announces the release of her comedy documentary special, "Nina G: Stutterer Interrupted." Available now on Amazon Prime, this special arrives just in time for International Stuttering Awareness Day on October 22.



Directed by award-winning filmmaker Gina Chin-Davis, who also stutters, "Stutterer Interrupted" offers an intimate and humorous exploration of Nina G's life and career. Nina's material not only includes her experiences stuttering. She also jokes about her Italian-American background, growing up Catholic, body image and silliness she encounters.



The film captures a behind-the-scenes look at Nina's filmed-for-broadcast stand-up set at the Alameda Comedy Club in her hometown of Alameda, California. The documentary intersperses Nina's comedy with interviews and archival footage, delving into her personal journey-her early love for comedy, the challenges she faced due to her stutter, and how, with the support of a high school teacher and the stuttering community, she embraced her identity and pursued a successful career in stand-up.



This special is more than just a comedy routine; it's a heartfelt story that addresses the genetic origins of stuttering and the stigma that people with disabilities often face. Nina G's collaboration with Chin-Davis ensures a fresh and often unseen perspective, blending powerful insights with equal parts wit and humor.



In conjunction with the special, Nina G has also released a comedy album of the same name under Punchline Records, marking the label's first comedy album. Both are a companion to her 2019 memoir, "Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn't Happen". She is currently performing across the country in various clubs, theaters, and events, with scheduled appearances in California including Ventura, Grass Valley, the Oakland Comedy Festival.



Nina's full list of up coming shows can be found on https://www.ninagcomedian.com/.



SELECTED UPCOMING SHOWS INCLUDE:



:: October 3, 2024 - 7 P.M. - Greenhoe Theater @ Landmark College



19 River Rd S, Putney, VT 05346



https://www.landmark.edu/calendar/event/ninag



:: October 16, 2024 - 7 P.M. - Comedians with Disabilities Act Show



The Center For the Arts, 314 W Main St, Grass Valley, CA 95945



:: October 17, 2024 - 8 P.M. - Comedians with Disabilities Act Show



Deaf Puppy Comedy Club, 127 N Main St, Manteca, CA 95336



:: October 18, 2024 - 10 P.M. - Comedians with Disabilities Act



All Out Comedy Theater, 2550 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94612



:: October 19, 2024 - 8 P.M. - Oakland Comedy Festival



Washington Inn, 495 10th St, Oakland, CA 94607



:: October 24, 2024 - 7 P.M. - Empress Theatre



330 Virginia St, Vallejo, CA 94590



:: November 6, 2024 - 8 P.M. - The Lobby at the Iron Front



417 N Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601



MORE INFORMATION:



For more information and to watch the special, visit the film's website: https://www.stuttererinterrupted.com/.



To view the Nina G: Stutterer Interrupted trailer: https://youtu.be/qW0VkDGjxRw?si=RPJodhEgAqLefDDo



Learn more about the special on Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0D875XLTM/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r



ABOUT NINA G:



Nina G. (Comedian), the San Francisco Bay Area's favorite female stuttering stand up comedian, is also a professional speaker, comedy history consultant, and the author of three books: "Bay Area Stand-Up Comedy: A Humorous History," "Stutterer Interrupted: The Comedian Who Almost Didn't Happen and the children's book," "Once Upon An Accommodation: A Book About Learning Disabilities" that helps children and adults advocate for their rights as a person with a disability. The 20+ year Oakland resident has been featured on NPR's 51%, BBC's Ouch, Psychology Today, Tedx, KQED Radio, and multiple daytime talk shows and podcasts and has shared the stage with legendary comedians including Don Novello (aka: Father Guido Sarducci), Mort Sahl, Eddie Pepitone, and Cathy Ladman.



When Nina isn't performing at comedy clubs, she is playing colleges and presenting as a keynote speaker. She is part of the comedy troupe The Comedians with Disabilities Act which brings laughter and awareness to audiences of all ages across the country.



ABOUT GINA CHIN-DAVIS:



Gina Chin-Davis (Filmmaker) is an award-winning filmmaker and writer who grew up in Richmond, California. She attended Barnard College in New York City where she received the Howard M. Teichmann Writing Prize for work distinguished in originality of concept and excellence of execution. Her first feature film, I Can't Sleep (2020), was produced on a self-raised budget of $10K and went on to win Best Script at the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival and Best Sci-Fi Film at the MidWest WeirdFest. Visit her online at https://ginachindavis.com/.



QUOTES & TESTIMONIALS ABOUT THE FILM



"Lifting up the voices of women who stutter is extremely important, especially because it is rare to see us represented in popular culture." - Maya Chupkov, founder of Proud Stutter, an advocacy nonprofit and podcast.



"This film shows Nina G. as a powerful change-maker. As a talented storyteller and stand up comedian, Nina G is transforming society's view of disabled people one stage at a time." - Beth A. Haller, Ph.D., author of Disabled People Transforming Media Culture for a More Inclusive World.



"Doing standup is hard. Doing standup when you stutter, takes a truckload of confidence, self-acceptance, poise, and a burning desire to make others laugh. Nina G has embraced her disability and plowed ahead, fearlessly pursuing her childhood dream of becoming a standup comic, as well as educating her audience that comedy delivered with a stutter, can also be funny, unique and provide an interesting life perspective. Nina never fails to amaze me. As a disability activist, published author with her doctorate, and ebullient personality, she is definitely a force to reckoned with. This girl is on fire!" - Bernadette Luckett, writer/producer.



"The first time I saw Nina perform was at an open mic in a hallway leading to restrooms. She didn't just do her time. She got laughs... with a stutter. Years ago comics mocked stutterers. Nina never backed down, often mocking the mockers. I was impressed once again by her knowledge of standup history. She's funny, smart and strong. I'm a fan." - Ritch Shydner, comedian and author of "Kicking Through the Ashes: My Life as a Stand-up in the 1980s Comedy Boom."

Learn More: https://www.ninagcomedian.com/

