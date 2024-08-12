News: Accountable CRM Launches First Activity-Based Platform for Mortgage Teams | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- 90-Day Sales Manager proudly launches the first activity-based CRM with built-in coaching and accountability for mortgage teams at credit unions and community banks. The 3-in-1 platform provides mortgage departments an affordable solution to help loan officers stay productive during challenging times.



"Accountable CRM was born out of necessity," says Dr. Bruce Lund, Founder and CEO. "We initially sought to integrate our accountability software into existing CRMs for our credit union clients. However, we quickly discovered that many mortgage departments either lacked a dedicated mortgage CRM or rely on organizational CRMs that don't meet the needs of their mortgage departments. Accountable can plug into existing CRMs or serve as a standalone mortgage-specific CRM."



The core focus at Accountable CRM is centered around improving productivity by placing loan officers back at the heart of their CRM through daily activities and goal-setting. The platform has already achieved a 90% adoption rate-significantly outpacing the industry average of less than 20%. Sales managers are particularly drawn to the platform's activity tracking capabilities, which provide measurable results.



Mortgage-Specific CRM Features



Once the accountability tools were established, the next critical step was to develop mortgage-specific features and integrations. To lead this initiative, Dr. Lund brought on board Maggie Mae, a former Director of Product at a leading mortgage CRM, renowned for her expertise in CRM development and her deep understanding of the mortgage industry.



"Maggie's impressive track record in CRM development and her comprehensive understanding of mortgage processes made this platform the perfect playground for her expertise," says Dr. Lund. "With her insights, we've built a platform that not only fulfills all the expectations of a mortgage CRM but also integrates our unique accountability software to truly set us apart."



Accountable CRM includes a host of essential functionalities such as seamless Loan Origination System (LOS) integrations, automated email marketing, and a comprehensive mortgage marketing suite with hundreds of templates. The marketing suite offers one-click access to company-branded flyers, postcards, social posts, and more-all approved and managed by the marketing department. Additionally, the platform's mobile app ensures loan officers remain productive, whether in the office or on the go.



"Accountable CRM's emphasis on activity tracking and its commitment to supporting loan officers resonated deeply with me," adds Maggie Mae, Chief of Product. "The software is built on new technology which allows for continuous innovation and seamless integration with industry standards, making this software truly unique in the mortgage CRM space."



A Preferred Solution for Managers and Loan Officers



What truly distinguishes Accountable CRM from traditional CRMs is its focus on the daily activities of loan officers. While many CRMs prioritize internal marketing efforts, Accountable bridges the gap by collaborating closely with marketing teams to ensure that loan officers have the tools and support needed to succeed. This approach boosts productivity but also aligns sales and marketing efforts to drive better outcomes for the entire organization.



Setup your demo by emailing info@90daysales.com or visit https://www.accountablecrm.com/.



Learn More: https://90daysales.com/

