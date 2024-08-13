News: Self Service Kiosk Industry NEWS August 2024 | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Kiosk Manufacturer Association News: FSTEC in September! Big news in amusement parks with Six Flags and Cedar. In January we hand out awards for Best of 2024/23. Submit yours today, it's free. To submit an RFP or ask a question, email info@kioskindustry.org or call 720-324-1837. Here is our calendar to schedule. EAA timelines update: June 2025 for any new deployments. Existing deployments get limited time immunity.



Features



* Walmart Self Checkout Not Going Away?



* Market Research Restaurants



* China Kiosk Companies



More Posts This Month



* Cash To Card Kiosk - GiftCard Kiosk Prepaid



* Kiosk Wayfinder - new AI assist widgets



* Payments Awards at RSPA 2024 - Datacap



* Real Life - Some People Still Stand in Line rather than Order From A Kiosk



* McDonald's Drive Thru Menu Boards - more problems



* Kodak Alaris Announces Acquisition



* Modular Self-Service KIOSK - EK



* Custom Kiosks Self Service & Self Order



* Hotel California - Top Picks for Kiosk Design



* Shift4 Payment Processor - Are Restaurants Screwed?



* Samsung Kiosk - How Is it Working So Far?



People In The News



:: Joe Sawicki now the VP of Sales at KIOSK. Well deserved. I worked with Joe for awhile when he started out at KIOSK. Impressive in that little time.



:: Chris Walther - main POS and Kiosk guy at Panasonic. Available for a new position.



:: Ron Turlington - ex-Pitney Bowes - now sales manager Kiosk & Self-Service at Crane Payments now. I have some nice options for hot and cool food vending lockers.



Free Online Kiosk Digital Signage Databases



* For Sale - New, Used and Best Offer



o Outdoor 43 $3200



o Nice 32" touch with LED edge lights ($340)



o SuzoHapp has Elo 1593s - under $300 brand new



* Kiosk Industry Companies [700+)



* China Kiosk Companies [50 vetted]



o EKAA



o Wis View



o Smartlockers Vending (hot or cold)



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts.



About Kiosk Industry



Your best source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends for self-service kiosks, digital signage, POS, and more. Learn from the experts. We are a "co-op" of over 700 companies.



About the Kiosk Association



Our mission is to inform and educate. Accessibility, ADA, PCI, UL are some of our focus points. Join us for informative Q&A webinars and weekly or monthly update emails (no ads). https://kma.global/



Thanks to the companies who make this possible.



