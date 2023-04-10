News: Shoe Mogul Steve Madden to Release Updated Version of His Best-Selling Memoir, ‘The Cobbler: How I Disrupted An Industry, Fell From Grace, And Came Back Stronger Than Ever’ | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Steve Madden, the iconic business mogul known primarily for his eponymous shoe brand, added bestselling author to his repertoire when he released "THE COBBLER: HOW I DISRUPTED AN INDUSTRY, FELL FROM GRACE, AND CAME BACK STRONGER THAN EVER" in 2020. Bajek Publisher Services and Kucerak + Company announced today that a new, updated version of Madden's updated memoir will be released April 18, 2023. The paperback edition of "The Cobbler" (ISBN: 979-8986463902) will include a new intro and epilogue, as well as a redesigned book cover, resembling the notorious Steve Madden big head ads of the 90s.



In the book about his incredible life journey, Madden takes the reader from his humble beginnings to the success of the multibillion-dollar fashion footwear brand bearing his name. The additional chapters will shed light on the challenges of running a massive business under the unprecedented times that came with COVID-19. Sharing ups and downs in his personal life and business, he continues to make his mark in the industry, not without overcoming obstacles caused by the pandemic.



Steve Madden commented, "Who is Steve Madden? They call me an icon, a shoe mogul. But I'm just a guy who started a company with an investment of eleven hundred dollars and built it to its valuation of three billion." Madden continued by saying, "I made a lot of mistakes along the way-including some that landed me in prison and at the mercy of addiction. I love what I do, I love the hustle, but honestly, I just want every woman in the world wearing Steve Madden shoes."



"In this updated version of The Cobbler, I share my story, with a reimagined version, reflecting on life during a global pandemic and the lessons learned -- something for which everyone can relate," said Madden.



The memoir is an important read for any person looking to be encouraged, enlightened, and entertained. The Cobbler will be distributed domestically and internationally by Cardinal Publishers Group and will be available wherever books are sold, online and at your favorite bookstore.



