News: Foneazy Unlockit iPhone Supports Mac, Remove Various Screen Locks on iPhone on Mac | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Foneazy has proudly announced a major update on its record-breaker product UnlockGo iPhone Screen Unlocker for Mac. The powerful upgrade has provided Mac users with an easy and efficient way to remove various locks on the iPhone.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/jRLc5riuAqg



Previously, there was only a Windows version available for Unlockit iPhone, but now it has arrived with the newly released version 4.0.0 to the Mac platform as well to unlock Apple ID and remove various screen locks in seconds.



Unlockit iPhone for Mac works even if Find My iPhone is turned off and lets users switch to another Apple ID to enjoy all features of the Apple services. By skipping the MDM locks, it regains full access to Apple devices.



Unlockit iPhone for Mac has a simple, user-friendly interface that works seamlessly on Mac OS 10.12 and later and is compatible with all iOS and iPad OS versions, including the most recent iOS 16 and iPad OS 16.



Main Features of Unlockit iPhone for Mac



1. Removes Apple ID on iPhones or iPad without a password if they have forgotten the Apple ID or using a second-hand iOS device with previous users' Apple ID logged in.



2. The program bypass MDM (Mobile Device Management) locks with just three clicks on locked corporate iOS devices without entering a password and without harming or losing the data.



3. Even if the iPhone is disabled due to wrong passcode attempts, Unlockit iPhone helps remove Screen Passcodes such as 4-digit passcodes, 6-digit passcodes, Touch ID, and Face ID without iTunes permanently and hassle-free.



4. Whether the user has set up a screen time passcode, Unlockit iPhone completes the removal process in seconds without losing the data.



5. Unlockit iPhone features a simple, easy-to-use, and clean user interface to disable iTunes backup encryption settings without a password in a few clicks.



About Foneazy:



Foneazy focuses on solving phone-related issues and is trusted by the leading media worldwide. The company aspires to remove screen locks of iOS and Android devices and solves troubles when using your mobile device. Foneazy ensures its products are valuable to its users with added surprises and aims to provide the best possible support.



