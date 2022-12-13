News: Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. Joins Agile’s Growing Broker-Dealer Network | CitizenWire

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker-dealers onto a single electronic platform, today announced that Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. (MBS), a veteran-owned, fixed-income securities broker-dealer, has joined Agile's broker-dealer network. The addition of MBS gives lenders on Agile's growing network expanded access to competitive trades and simpler trade reconciliation across Agile's electronic RFQ platform.



"MBS is excited to offer our clients access via the Agile platform. Having worked with many lenders in Agile's network as a partner with Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT) for more than 20 years, we look forward to building on that partnership as we provide our customers with the most innovative trading experience," states Nicholas Mazzeo, Trader - Mortgage-Backed Securities at MBS. Agile clients already approved with MBS will automatically see them added as an option for individual and competitive trading, and clients interested in an introduction can contact Agile or work with their MBS representative for more information.



Agile's mission is to unlock the potential of an electronic marketplace and grow its network of lenders and broker-dealers to efficiently interact with the market and their counterparties.



"We're proud to expand our relationship with MBS and have them join Agile's broker-dealer network," shared Tawab Abawi, Director of Trading & Institutional Sales at Agile. "It has been a pleasure to work with Nicholas Mazzeo and team over the years, and we're happy to provide their loyal customers with the most innovative platform to trade TBAs."



Agile's broker-dealer network now consists of 16 broker-dealers with access to a growing pool of mortgage lenders who trade TBAs. With easy electronic access to new clients and added volume, Agile's electronic RFQ platform and MBS pool bidding provides MBS and all broker-dealers on the platform with increased trading partners and requests, heightened granularity and speed, and an excellent client experience [*NOTE 1].



About Multi-Bank Securities, Inc.



Multi-Bank Securities, Inc. (MBS) is an independent, fixed-income securities broker-dealer that has been serving institutional investors across the U.S. for more than 30 years. MBS has been certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) by the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC). MBS is headquartered in Southfield, Mich., and serves institutional investors in all 50 states. MBS is registered with the SEC and MSRB and a member of FINRA and SIPC. In addition to offering a full array of fixed-income investment products, MBS underwrites wholesale deposits for financial institutions and is an approved underwriter for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Farmer Mac, the Federal Home Loan Banks and the Federal Farm Credit Banks. Learn more: https://www.mbssecurities.com



About Agile



The industry's first MBS fintech, Agile brings together lenders and dealers of all sizes onto a single platform. Agile facilitates the exchange of TBA MBS by securing and automating communication between mortgage lenders and broker-dealers. Agile digitizes the historically phone-based process to an electronic platform which may improve profitability and efficiency, while reducing administrative errors. Through its competitive TBA RFQ digital platform, mortgage lenders gain access to national and regional broker-dealers previously inaccessible on digital platforms, while broker-dealers gain access to an ever-growing network of lenders. Based in Philadelphia, Agile Trading Technologies supports a national network of clients with a team of capital markets professionals who have deep trading experience at financial organizations of every size. Learn more: https://trade-agile.com/.



NOTES/REFERENCES:



[*NOTE 1] Past results do not guarantee future performance. Source: MCT Study of Digital RFQ Implementation February 2021



