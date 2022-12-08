News: Alliance Group Expands Video Marketing Department with Hire of Assistant D/E | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Alliance Group, an Atlanta-based insurance marketing organization, announced the hire of Josh Thompson as Assistant Director / Assistant Editor. The move comes as part of a recent series of personnel moves to reflect the company's growing needs as they continue to expand.



"Our agents and partners' needs for quality video marketing content has been steadily increasing over the years, and bringing in additional help to get content shot, edited, and into the hands of our producers was a move we needed to make," said Alliance Group CMO Samuel Howe. "Josh was hand-selected by Travis Grenier, who has built the Video Marketing department here, and he's going to help us keep pace with our partners' growing appetites for quality video content to market themselves and the solutions they provide to their clients."



Thompson has a background in theater production and has owned and operated his own video production company for the past ten years. He has freelanced with Alliance Group on individual projects in the past, and his talent and rapport with the team led to Grenier offering him a full-time position.



"Josh's talents are obvious, and he has plugged right into the team," said Grenier, Alliance Group's Video Marketing Director. "Having him on board has allowed us to massively ramp up our output for video content. Since he's come on, we've seen a huge influx of our agents visiting Stratton Studios to shoot individualized content. This is a huge value add for our partners and it wouldn't be possible without the addition of Josh to the team. We're super happy to have him on board."



More information on Alliance Group and Living Benefits life insurance is available on their website, https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/.

Learn More: https://www.AllianceGroupLife.com/

