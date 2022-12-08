News: ACES Quality Management Upgrades ACES CONNECT® to Enhance Communication, Collaboration on Quality Control Findings | CitizenWire

Portal enhancements enable ACES administrators to customize access to QC reporting and data on an individual user basis for improved flexibility and greater security

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced it has enhanced its proprietary ACES CONNECT portal to extend its flexibility and user control capabilities. This enhancement allows ACES administrators to create custom user roles and assign permissions for those roles to fit the needs of their organization. Users can build roles based on granular permissions related to the loan and exception communication process, thus simplifying group management and settings within the portal through the ACES Quality Management & Control® software platform.



"Our commitment to improving loan quality through our industry-leading technology and exemplary customer service is never satisfied. We continuously keep our ears open and our noses to the grindstone to ensure we're constantly delivering the tools and the knowledge our clients need to support their quality control programs, regardless of whether those efforts are managed internally or externally," said CEO Trevor Gauthier. "This enhancement was a direct result of listening to our clients' needs and making the necessary advancements to our technology to improve communication and collaboration on QC activities."



Launched in May 2022, ACES CONNECT provides enhanced productivity and boosts collaboration in resolving loan defects, requesting or supplying additional documentation, answering questions and concerns and tracking communications within the organization and externally with third parties. Through the portal, users can self-remediate audit findings, access reporting and trending data, review audit documents and manage corrective action plans in coordination with their organization's risk department. In addition, ACES CONNECT provides users with access to the ACES QC reporting to provide easy-to-view reporting for senior management along with any designated third parties. To learn more about ACES CONNECT, request a demo.



About ACES Quality Management:



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 8 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 banks; and



* 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology®, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

