News: Chartright Air Group adds two new Cessna aircraft to its growing fleet of managed business jets | CitizenWire

TORONTO, Ontario /CitizenWire/ -- Chartright Air Group has announced that it has added two new Cessna aircraft, a Citation X and Citation Excel. The Cessna Citation X will be based at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM). Manufactured by Cessna, the aircraft has a range of 3,000 nm and a cruise speed of 525 knots, making it the fastest cross-continental private jet in the world. The aircraft can accommodate 8 passengers onboard, and the combination of cabin size and economics makes Citation X well-suited for short, medium, and long-range flying.



The Cessna Citation Excel will be based in Chartright Air Group's newest FBO located at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport. The Citation Excel, a mid-size jet, offers impressive performance, reliability, and comfort. The aircraft can accommodate 7 passengers on board and can fly non-stop at 1,700 nautical miles at a cruise speed of 420 knots.



The Citation Excel provides a great experience to leisure and business travelers with the roomiest cabin in its class of corporate jets.



Both aircraft are available for charter.



About Chartright Air Group:



For over 35 years, Chartright Air Group has been Canada's Leader in Private Aviation, managing a fleet of 55 aircraft. Chartright Air Group offers an unparalleled flight experience to many destinations around the world. Sales and service are available 24/7.



To charter the Citation X or Citation Excel, please contact us at 1-800-595-9395 or by email: css @ chartright.com



Visit https://chartright.com/ for more information



Learn More: https://chartright.com/

