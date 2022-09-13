News: Kalyagen Announces Attendance and Speaking Engagement at 8th Annual Biohacking Conference | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Kalyagen is pleased to announce that it will be attending and its founder, Christian Drapeau, will be speaking at the upcoming 8th Annual Biohacking Conference. The conference, which is completely sold out, will be held September 15-17 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.



"The Biohacking Conference will be an ideal opportunity to introduce STEMREGEN directly to an audience whose core focus is to tap into the body's innate ability to repair," said Christian Drapeau. "We are eager to meet and collaborate with the leaders of the biohacking movement."



STEMREGEN® is a unique and patent-pending blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM). Ingredients in STEMREGEN® have been investigated in more than eight studies for their effect on stem cell function, of which five were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials. STEMREGEN® has wide application in anti-aging and overall health maintenance.



"The link between a lower number of circulating stem cells and the development of age-related diseases has been well studied with numerous degenerative conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, pulmonary diseases, erectile dysfunction, and kidney disease," continued Mr. Drapeau. "From a therapeutic standpoint, increasing the number of circulating stem cells has been documented to enhance tissue repair or improve the course of disease formation in many degenerative conditions and overall health and well-being."



About Kalyagen:



Austin-based Kalyagen® was founded by Christian Drapeau, author of the bestseller Cracking the Stem Cell Code. Kalyagen® is a leader in the research and development of natural products aimed at supporting stem cell function of the body. Stem cells constitute the natural repair system of the body, and stem cell enhancers have been documented to strongly contribute to improving health and quality of life. STEMREGEN® is the first stem cell enhancer product developed by Kalyagen®. STEMREGEN® is a unique blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to support Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization and provide other health benefits.



