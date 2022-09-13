News: Launch of a New Monthly Magazine – ‘A Journal of Human Understanding’ | CitizenWire

Premiere Issue, exploring human nature - like holding a mirror to humanity

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Announcing the launch of a new monthly magazine, www.HumanNature.org, dedicated to exploring human nature in all its gory and subtlest aspects, through short stories, new characters, reader feedback, and cartoons illustrative of human nature-like holding a mirror to humanity.



The launch of the September 2022 premiere issue is dedicated to the topic, "Our Genes, a Work of Nature or God's Plan?" that according to the Journal's Editor-in-Chief, Tara Chand, "explores the quintessential issue of our gender and its many shades, a fascinating subject for everyone."



The future issues of the monthly magazine would address a wide range of issues as delineated in the web magazine to explore wide ranging aspects of the human nature. Please spread the word to your friends and family as what we are seeking to explore here, it's of great interest to everyone, and they may finally find answers to the many questions they were afraid to ask.



The inspiration for creating "The Journal of Human Understanding" began, said Mr. Chand, "with being utterly fascinated with human nature and its integral role in everything we do as a society, from when we wake up until we go to sleep. Our unique human nature influences every part of our daily lives, in our friends, politics, religion, conflicts, culture and personal beliefs, creating a rich social fabric."



Mr. Chand continued, "We depend on our audience to further this search into human nature; please let us know your feedback via data entry fields spread across the pages of the magazine, and we'll publish them in future issues. Please subscribe to our journal, it's free to the first 100,000 and after that we may have a nominal annual fee. "



About Tara Chand Esq.



HumanNature.org Founder & Editor-in-Chief is an electrical engineer, a scientist, as well as a non-practicing attorney, with expertise in systems, software, and cyber-security by education and experience, as well as a prolific inventor. He is also the Founder & President of IPG Natural Health LLC, dedicated to providing effective natural cures for a wide range of health issues, for which Western Medicine often cannot effectively treat. IPG Natural Health LLC is a wholly owned division of Internet Promise Group Inc., an innovation enterprise, active across seven market verticals, including human health. InternetPromiseGroup.com



