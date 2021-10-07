News: IDS’ Mark Mackey Named MPA Housing Industry Icon | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that vice president and general manager Mark Mackey has been named to Mortgage Professional America's (MPA) Inaugural Housing Industry Icon List. MPA's Housing Industry Icons are visionary leaders who have been instrumental in shaping the industry.



Since taking over as head of IDS in 2014, Mackey has solidified the firm's reputation as the doc prep provider of choice for compliance-minded mortgage lenders who demand reality-based document preparation and mortgage closing services, document customization and superior customer service. Under Mackey's direction and guidance, IDS has made several enhancements to its flagship product idsDoc from both a functionality and an integration standpoint to deliver upgraded digital mortgage capabilities, improve system-to-system connectivity and ensure compliance with changing regulations.



"I am honored to be recognized by MPA as a Housing Industry Icon, an achievement that would not have been possible without the wonderful team at IDS and all their hard work at ensuring our products and customer service are the best in class," said Mackey. "I truly view our company's success as a team effort and look forward to what's next for IDS and our clients in terms of growth and innovation."



Under Mackey's leadership, IDS has been rolling out its digital capabilities to keep pace with industry capacity and demand while quietly preparing behind the scenes for what's coming next. Over the past three years, IDS has introduced its eClose platform, Solitude Solution, and grown its capabilities to include hybrid eClose, full eClose and eNotes. Solitude Solution allows IDS clients to choose the level of eClose they are comfortable with and customizes the ceremony to fit their needs.



In Mackey's first year as VP, IDS saw a 68% increase in document orders and added a new Closing Disclosures product line. More recently, IDS' production volumes have increased 108% over the past five years. In 2020, IDS repeatedly broke monthly internal document production and fulfillment records while keeping up with the mortgage boom.



About IDS, Inc.



IDS, a Reynolds and Reynolds company, was founded in 1986 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a nationwide provider of mortgage documents and compliance. IDS services include eSignatures, closing documents, initial disclosures, document fulfillment and integration with leading loan origination systems and eClosing platforms. The IDS flagship doc prep solution, idsDoc, is recognized in the industry for its ability to be customized to meet specific lender needs, particularly in regard to major industry compliance changes. ( https://info.idsdoc.com/ )



