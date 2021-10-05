News: The Lowell Chamber Orchestra earns recognition in national competition | CitizenWire

LOWELL, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- The Lowell Chamber Orchestra has been awarded third place in The American Prize Competition for the Performing Arts. The orchestra was recognized for their performances in its inaugural season, in a division that appraises professional orchestras around the United States.



The American Prize National Nonprofit Competitions in the Performing Arts is the nation's most comprehensive series of contests in the classical arts. The American Prize is nonprofit, unique in scope and structure, and is designed to evaluate, recognize and reward the best performers, ensembles, composers, directors and administrators in the United States, based on submitted recordings.



Upon hearing about the award, LCO music director Orlando Cela said: "The orchestra is honored and grateful to have been awarded this prize. Congratulations to the other winners, and best wishes for their continuing musical endeavors."



The Lowell Chamber Orchestra provides the city of Lowell and surrounding areas with an ensemble that presents music at a very high level, of all styles and time periods, entirely free to the general population.



Upcoming offerings include performances of established masterpieces and brand new compositions by living composers, as well as lecture presentations in collaboration with Middlesex Community College, Lowell City of Learning, and other local organizations.



Visit https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/ for more information about the ongoing season.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/qOCHXV7QqUM

Learn More: https://lowellchamberorchestra.org/

