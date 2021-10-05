News: Breast Cancer Patient Seeks Help with Funding for Proven Alternative Cancer Therapy | CitizenWire

OREGON CITY, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- When Dee Lake found out she had an aggressive form of breast cancer this past September, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Not typically the type of person to ask for help, she put her qualms aside and launched a GoFundMe campaign where she's asking for $45,500 - the amount needed to start treatments at CMN Hospital for Alternative Cancer Treatment. She's already been accepted as a patient, but her insurance doesn't cover this type of care. A bed is waiting for her 28-day treatment, but she needs financial help to begin.



Dee's breast cancer is invasive and fast-growing and has spread to her lymph; she has to act quickly.



"CMN's extraordinary treatment program could potentially save my life," she says. "I'm calling on everyone I know - and don't know - for their help and to be my angels. The hospital has a five-star rating on the world's largest cancer resource and I am hoping I will be able to get there quickly."



While $45,500 will pay for the initial 28-day treatment, any money raised above and beyond that amount will go towards add-on treatments and aftercare.



To date, Dee has met about 20 percent of her goal. While she's waiting to begin treatment, she's been working on writing a series of romantic short reads that are all about true love and have happy endings. As a small incentive, she's offering a free copy of one of these reads to anyone who donates on her GoFundMe page and leaves their email here: https://gofund.me/59a54c3e.



"Prior to writing these short reads, I was a health and wellness professional who had to quickly pivot when COVID hit," she says. "I'm a survivor. I'm calling on anyone and everyone to be an 'angel for Dee,'" she says. "I need my own happy ending."



Learn more about who Dee Lake is here: https://youtu.be/2y45-wzUwNw.



About CMN Alternative Cancer Treatment​



Founded in 1986 by Dr. Payan Garcia, CMN Hospital is located in San Luis, Mexico. This full-service health facility includes a state-of-the-art, alternative cancer treatment (ACT) program - the first of its kind. CMN Hospital's ACT program was launched 13 years ago and is very comprehensive and formulated to simultaneously boost the immune system, destroy harmful pathogens and gently detoxify the body. People diagnosed with cancer of various stages travel worldwide to receive CMN's advanced ACT program.



Learn more about CMN Hospital's ACT program: https://www.cmnalternativecancertreatment.com/.



Learn More: https://gofund.me/59a54c3e

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.