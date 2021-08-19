News: Local Texas Business Owner, Virginia Stewart Case, Named to NSBA Leadership Council | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Virginia Stewart Case, STRATAC, Austin, TX was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.



Case, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.



"As a small-business owner, I see the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation. This opportunity continues my personal mission to help support and advocate for the needs of small businesses," stated Case. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress. I look forward to bringing forth the ideas, challenges, and opportunities I will collect from clients and the community."



Case is the CEO of STRATAC, a full service user experience design and digital marketing agency, which she founded in 2004. As a Nielson Norman Group Certified UXD Expert, she thrives on generating realistic marketing strategies and delivers relevant go to market collateral for her clients that are rooted in best practices and cutting edge psychological research



Case joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.



"I am proud to have Ms. Case as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO, Todd McCracken. "She came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."



Please click here to learn more about Virginia Stewart Case and STRATAC: https://stratac.com/.



For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit: http://www.nsba.biz/



ABOUT STRATAC



STRATAC provides strategic advice, comprehensive research, and tactical marketing services for B2B and B2C clients in the technology space. We take a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to psychology as it pertains to Sales, Operations, Marketing, and Employee Engagement, which allows us to elevate businesses and help them go to market or return to market. As a User Experience Design (UXD) agency, we help our clients shape a positive perception of their brands while creating memorable, positive engagements for their customers. Learn more at https://stratac.com/.



