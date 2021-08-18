News: Kiosk Manufacturer Association August Updates: Vaccine Kiosks, Tradeshows and ADA News | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- August news for the Kiosk Association. KMA Kiosk Association is pleased to announce new Co-Chairmen of ADA Committee along with trade show info and vaccine passport kiosk information.



Trade Shows are back



* KMA is now an official media partner for InfoComm (AVIXA) and the biggest digital signage AV show in the fall. See a list of exhibitors and information including the highly anticipated Digital Mixer.



* CREATE in Denver this October. We have a limited number of free passes to CREATE as well as free invites to the MenuMaster Awards festivities (hundreds of restaurant leaders meet and greet, enjoying free food and drinks at Mile High). As part of CREATE you can view interactive session with Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick on restaurant growth strategies



* Preparations for NRF in NY and NRA in Chicago in progress



KMA also announces new ADA and Accessibility Co-Chairs



* Peter Jarvis and Nicky Shaw of Storm Interface are our new Co-Chairpersons



* James Kruper of KioWare is our Vice-Chair



* As Co-Chairs, Nicky and Peter intend to expand committee members from within the disabled communities and their representative organizations. They request representation from both hardware and software manufacturers. Invitations will be extended to legal practitioners working in disability rights. It is considered essential that the kiosk industry be recognized by legislators as an important part of the solution and not the cause of the problem. The KMA Accessibility Committee will propose that consultation with representatives from the kiosk and self-service sectors should be an essential part of any new mandating or legislative process.



* For a full list of participants and committee members visit https://kma.global/about/



* To request more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837 or craig@catareno.com



To conclude we have started a rolling post on Vaccination passport kiosks. Both for the US and International (EUDCC). Federal jurisdictions like air travel are first (CLEAR has already implemented). Google released API covering segments such as Kaiser, Zoom, Office365 and many more. Units are beginning to emerge from China and priced at less than $1000 though not yet listed on Alibaba. Both guests and employees are affected with imminent FDA approval and local laws (Key to NYC Pass -- they are the new rules for NYC). McDonalds has mandated for all employees.



For more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837 or craig@catareno.com or you can visit Kiosk industry at: https://kioskindustry.org/.



