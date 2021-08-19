News: Lift & Care Systems Continues COVID-19 Precautions to Protect Customers | CitizenWire

LAKEVILLE, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Now that the worst of the global COVID-19 pandemic seems to be behind us, Lift & Care Systems continues its commitment to the safety of customers, employees, and suppliers. However, with the arrival of the Delta variant and the emergence of other strains of the virus, the Lift & Care team continues to take precautions to ensure the health of everyone they come in contact with.



The Lift & Care Systems staff went to great lengths to provide top-notch service to our customers during this difficult time. Some of the steps that they have taken to provide reliable and safe service include:



* Educating the staff about how to follow the state-mandated protocols properly



* Cleaning and disinfecting all equipment, vans, and offices often



* Minimizing the number of touches and home visits needed to provide customer service for our products



* Getting our staff vaccinated as soon as the immunizations were available



* Working remotely and using Zoom to facilitate meetings, training, and calls on customers whenever possible



* Masking and following the appropriate social distancing guidelines



"We are proud of how our team pulled together during this difficult time and continued to serve our customers," says Dave Austin, President of Lift & Care Systems. "Our team understands the impact of this virus on our customers, many of whom are vulnerable and cannot afford getting infected with COVID on top of their current medical issues."



Lift & Care's workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and plan on receiving boosters as they become available. Our staff will also continue to monitor state and CDC guidelines to follow the up-to-date procedures for keeping our customers safe. This includes wearing masks (if requested) and practicing social distancing to ensure the health and safety of everyone they come in contact with.



"We kept working through the pandemic just as we have over the last 28 years," continued Austin. "Servicing new and existing customers throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island while providing that best service possible under difficult circumstances.



About Lift & Care Systems, Inc.



Lift & Care Systems, Inc is dedicated to bringing the highest quality of life to users and their caregivers by providing customized solutions that enhance the users' mobility. To achieve this goal, Lift & Care Systems offers a myriad of products, including Body Supports, Slings, Mobile Lifters, Ceiling Systems, Wall-to-Wall Lift Systems, Wheelchair-to-Water Pool Lifts, Frictionless Slides, stairlifts, aluminum ramps, accessible shower stalls, lifts for cars/vans/SUV's with the Multi-Lift and Glide 'N Go.



Their products are used in private residential homes, semi-professional homes, such as group homes and day programs, and professional institutions, including nursing homes, hospitals, and schools. Lift & Care Systems is the exclusive distributor of the SureHands patient lifts featuring the patented Body Support systems in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. In addition, Lift & Care Systems product line also includes National Ramp Systems and a broad array of stairlifts for in-home use.



Founded in 1993, Lift & Care Systems, Inc. is located at 7 Precinct Street in Lakeville, MA 02347. For additional information or to arrange for a free personal consultation, please call 508-465-5254.

Learn More: http://www.liftandcaresystems.com/

