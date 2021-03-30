News: Entrinsik Announces Multiple Hires to the Informer Development Team | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Entrinsik, Inc., the leader in intuitive business intelligence, announced the addition of 5 new employees to the Informer Development team. The announcement comes as Entrinsik has seen increased demand for its Informer business intelligence software. These strategic hires will play a key role in accelerating the development of the product that was recently acknowledged as having the overall best price-to-value of all products analyzed in the BI & Analytics 2021 Survey.



"Informer was developed to provide answers to questions that hadn't been asked before. We have invested heavily in our people, technology, and our process to accomplish our mission of equipping organizations to make data-driven decisions," said Brad Leupen, CTO of Entrinsik.



Software Development Engineering



The following individuals have been added to the software development team to accelerate the commercialization of new features and advance our innovation capacity. Kirsten Freeman - Software Development Engineer, Tom Wittmann - Software Development Engineer, Akshay Gupta - Software Development Engineer.



Software Quality Assurance



The following individuals have been added to the Quality Assurance team to enable the team to complete their rigorous and comprehensive testing process on a timeline that will facilitate faster releases. Justin Neese - Quality Assurance Engineer, Alan Christopher - Junior Quality Assurance Engineer.



"The growth of Informer during the last year has been remarkable" said Madhavi Chandra, Director of Product Management. "We are very excited for the future as we continue to add top level creativity and experience to a talented team."



About Entrinsik



Entrinsik ( https://entrinsik.com/ ) develops, implements, and supports software solutions that enable organizations to maximize performance and improve bottom lines. For six consecutive years, Entrinsik has been selected as a member of the DBTA 100, highlighting the 100 Companies that Matter Most in Data. Entrinsik Informer is an innovative, award-winning agile reporting and business intelligence solution used by tens of thousands around the world. Entrinsik Enrole drives many of the nation's largest continuing education organizations. Over 3000 organizations around the world use Entrinsik's software every day.



For a demonstration or a free trial, call 888-703-0016 or visit https://www.entrinsik.com/.



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0330s2p-Entrinsik-300dpi.jpg



Learn More: https://entrinsik.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.