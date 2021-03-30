News: Mid America Mortgage Receives ‘2021 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For’ Honors for Second Straight Year | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today it has been named one of the "2021 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" for the second consecutive year by mortgage industry trade publication National Mortgage News. Mid America was one of 50 lenders recognized nationally. The firm was also included in the "Best Large Mortgage Companies to Work For" list, which includes mortgage firms with 500 or more employees.



This annual survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry. National Mortgage News honored all the winners and revealed the final rankings in a special report published in March.



"We're honored to be included in this list for the second consecutive year," said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. "This award is especially gratifying because it's based on the employee's perspective. We've strategically built an organization of highly talented people, we're proud to have built an environment they all enjoy."



Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine this year's "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For." The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.



The full list of "2021 Best Companies to Work For" can be viewed at https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/list/2021-best-mortgage-companies-to-work-for.



About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.



Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.



In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.



Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



