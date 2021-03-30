News: Skyhawks extends partnership with STEM Sports® to continue igniting passion for STEM learning in young athletes | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Skyhawks Sports Academy and STEM Sports® have recently announced plans for their continued partnership. With a joint interest of empowering kids with the resources to develop their physical abilities and academic knowledge these two companies will begin their 3rd year of collaboration, Stack Sports announced today.



According to the U. S. Department of Commerce, STEM occupations are growing at 17%. Despite this growth we continue to see mathematics and science scores for U.S. students lagging behind other developing countries. Skyhawks has extended its partnership with STEM Sports® to meet the needs of young students at their level and introduce STEM learning.



Skyhawks® Sports Academy powered by Stack Sports, the leading provider of youth sports programs for children 4 to 14 years old, will continue offering STEM Sports® programs across the country. These programs use a double-play combination of physical activity and cognitive thinking to enhance the STEM skills in participants and prepare them for future careers by promoting critical thinking, collaboration, creative problem-solving, and leadership. Skyhawks' STEM Sports® programs are currently offered in 23 states across 125 locations/schools/franchises through in-person and virtual classrooms.



"Integrating STEM Sports® with Skyhawks programs has taken our camps to another level," says Jason Frazier, President of Skyhawks Sports Academy. "We have received overwhelming positive responses not only from customers and coaches but also from our partnering organizations. There is a huge demand for STEM-based education programs, and we are excited to offer our Skyhawks families a dynamic sports camp experience that will have a lifelong impact on our participants."



"Skyhawks is a fantastic partner for STEM Sports® which allows us to expand our unique STEM-based learning through various sports as an integral part of the educational experience for students across the country," said Jeff Golner, President and CEO of STEM Sports®. "We look forward to continuing to make STEM-learning a fun experience for students while encouraging and engaging in healthy, physical activity."



Skyhawks STEM Sports® programs include two formats designed to explore and apply different skills. The STEM Sports® format explores and teaches the technology, science, and innovation behind today's most popular sports. The "STEM & Play" format combines traditional Skyhawks skill-based instruction with innovative STEM Sports® programs.



These programs are an integral part of learning that bridges the talent gap for future generations and provide a brighter future for athletes on and off the field.



About Skyhawks Sports Academy



Skyhawks Sports Academy is a youth sports camp organization based in Spokane, Washington. Skyhawks was founded in Spokane in 1979 as a soccer program for children to learn sports in a fun, safe and non-competitive environment. Skyhawks currently offers programs in more than 11 different sports including Soccer, Basketball, Flag Football, Baseball, Multi-Sport, Tennis, Mini-Hawk, Lacrosse, Golf, Volleyball, Cheerleading, and Track & Field for children ages 4-14 across North America. The formats of our camps and programs include traditional weeklong summer day camps, year-round after-school programs, sports leagues, and clinics. For more information, visit https://www.skyhawks.com.



About STEM Sports



Our STEM Sports® team is committed to the educational enrichment of our youth. Through creative and strategic education and the fun of sports, students are engaged on entirely new levels and we cultivate participant's STEM literacy, engagement, and retention. STEM Sports® is dedicated to combining scientific learning and sports to help students develop critical thinking, collaboration, and creative problem-solving skills that can be applied throughout their lives and be applied not only to future occupations and jobs but for real-life everyday situations.



We create turnkey STEM programs rooted in sports, including but not limited to BMX, basketball, football, golf, soccer, and volleyball. STEM Sports® has been implemented in over 400 school districts nationwide to thousands of K-8 students. Our curriculum is in 49 states and is also offered internationally. To learn more about STEM Sports® please visit https://stemsports.com/.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars -- Play, Improve, and Engage. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit www.stacksports.com.



