News: SimpleNexus and Unify Integrate to Help Mortgage Lenders Streamline the Loan Process, Reduce Application Abandonment | CitizenWire

LEHI, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- SimpleNexus, developer of the leading digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced a two-way integration with Unify's Business Growth Platform(TM) that streamlines the loan application process to improve efficiency and help mortgage lenders reduce application abandonment.



Through the integration, loan applicant information entered into SimpleNexus automatically creates new contact records in Unify, where mortgage professionals can manage customer relationships and deploy automated marketing campaigns. When SimpleNexus detects a loan application abandonment - which occurs when borrowers start, but do not finish their loan applications - Unify is alerted to this abandonment. Unify can then send automated outreach campaigns, which include pre-written emails, call scheduling and appointment setting. This enables loan originators to convert more "drop-offs" into completed loan applications.



The integration also pushes data from Unify to SimpleNexus. With a simple push of a button, Unify contact record information is sent to SimpleNexus to populate a contact's application record. This eliminates the need for mortgage originators to manually enter information in 32 distinct data fields.



"U.S. mortgage volume is on pace to exceed $4 trillion in 2020 for the first time in history. This unprecedented volume is challenging loan originators to find new ways to be more efficient and productive," said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. "By leveraging the combined power of SimpleNexus and Unify, lenders can reduce originators' workloads and keep more business in the pipeline."



"We are pleased to offer clients a tight-knit integration between Unify and SimpleNexus," said Scott Lidberg, President of Unify. "Loan originators are busy, especially in these market conditions, and the automation and efficiencies this integration provides will allow them to manage their days more effectively and grow their businesses."



To see the integration in action, visit https://simplenexus.com/sn/partners/unify/.



About SimpleNexus, LLC:



SimpleNexus is the digital mortgage platform that enables lenders to originate and process loans from anywhere. The company's best-in-class, easy-to-use app connects loan officers to their borrowers, real estate agents and settlement service providers to easily communicate and exchange data in a single location throughout the entire loan life cycle. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals and sign disclosures - all on the go.



About Unify:



Unify is an innovative business growth platform designed specifically for the mortgage industry. Unify helps mortgage banks, community banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions and loan originators more effectively connect with their clients, manage relationships and grow their businesses. For more information, visit https://unifycrm.com/.



