NEWS: Mid America Mortgage Hires Julas Hollie as Correspondent Division Sales Director

ADDISON, Texas, Sep 01, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Julas Hollie has joined the company as sales director for Mid America's Correspondent Lending division. In this role, Hollie is responsible for increasing loan acquisitions through strategic marketing and customer outreach.



"One of Mid America's goals for 2020 was to increase brand recognition and new business opportunities for our correspondent division. Julas Hollie immediately stood out as the person to lead that growth," said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. "Julas is a well-respected industry veteran with a proven track record of success, and his expertise will certainly lend itself to expanding the footprint of Mid America's correspondent operations, enabling us to capitalize on future opportunities in this channel."



Hollie brings more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience in account management, risk management, sales and business development to his new role at Mid America. Previously, Hollie served as an account manager for business development at Essent Guaranty, where he doubled the number of active lenders and created $23 million in new business opportunities.



Hollie's previous employers also include First American Title and Fannie Mae, where he was a principal contributor to the $1 billion affordable lending alliance announced by Arvest Mortgage and Fannie Mae in 2004. Hollie has been a member of the Fort Worth Mortgage Bankers Association executive board for the past three years and served as the president in 2019-2020.



"At this point in my career, who I work with is as important as the job itself. Mid America's team of highly capable professionals works hard to serve its customers and add liquidity in the market to support homeownership. Couple this with a senior management team that had the vision to invest in the next evolution of home finance, as evidenced by its leadership in eNotes, my decision to join Mid America was an easy one," Hollie said. "Mid America has already put in the work and commitment to create a take-out option for hard-to-place loans, and my goal is to increase awareness of this key capability and demonstrate Mid America's ability to provide this liquidity alternative consistently and at a competitive price."



For more information, contact Hollie at (972) 998-0161 or julas.hollie@midamericamortgage.com.



About Mid America Mortgage, Inc.



Mid America Mortgage, Inc., Addison, Texas, is a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. We offer a wide range of residential home loan programs to meet the needs of most home buyers and homeowners and are also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. Learn more at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/.



In operation since 1940, Mid America has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings eNotes. Click n' Close is Mid America's ultra-secure, digital mortgage approval and closing process that gets home buyers from application to closing within two weeks. With just a few clicks at closing, Click n' Close puts keys in the home buyer's hand in 15 minutes or less. Apply online at https://www.midamericamortgage.com/click-n-close/#cnc.



Frequently named a top mortgage employer/workplace by industry trade magazines such as Mortgage Professional America, MReport, National Mortgage News and National Mortgage Professional, Mid America is looking for tech-savvy, service-oriented mortgage professionals to join our growing team. We are dedicated to providing our employees with industry-leading tools and technology to deliver a great package of competitive pricing, programs and knowledgeable service. Want to join our team? Visit https://www.midamericamortgage.com/careers/.



