News: North Dakota Notaries Can Now Ditch the Desk! Secured Signing Brings Streamlined Online Notarization to the Peace Garden State | CitizenWire

BISMARK, N.D. /CitizenWire/ -- Imagine notarizing documents from the comfort of your couch, or while catching up on emails at your home office. For North Dakota notaries and their clients, that future is now a reality. Secured Signing, a leading innovator in Remote Online Notarization (RON) technology, is proud to announce its RON platform meets and exceeds the requirements as an official RON platform in the state.



This is a meaningful change for North Dakota. Notaries can finally ditch the desk and embrace the flexibility and efficiency of RON. Secured Signing's secure and user-friendly platform ensures a smooth experience for both notaries and signers, regardless of technical expertise.



Here's why other notaries are raving about Secured Signing Digital Notary Platform:



* Effortless Online Sessions: Conduct live video signing sessions from anywhere with an internet connection. Recordings are automatically saved for enhanced security and record-keeping.



* Real-Time Collaboration: The groundbreaking Whiteboard feature allows for real-time document markups during video calls, fostering a more interactive and engaging experience.



* Seamless Identity Verification: Secured Signing utilizes innovative technology to confirm signer identities with complete accuracy.



"We're ecstatic to bring Secured Signing's secure and user-friendly platform to North Dakota," says Mike Eyal, CTO (Chief Technology Officer) and Founder at Secured Signing. "This approval marks a significant step forward in modernizing the notarization process for the state."



Not only is Secured Signing a breeze to use, but it is also backed by a team of industry leaders. The company is a proud member of the National Notary Association (NNA) and actively participates in events hosted by leading organizations.



And there is more! Secured Signing is constantly innovating to make life easier for notaries. Stay tuned for an exciting new feature designed specifically for Notaries on the Secured Signing platform!



Ready to join the future of notarization? Visit Secured Signing's website to learn more about their industry-leading RON platform, now approved in 40 states!



About Secured Signing:



Secured Signing is a trusted provider of Remote Online Notarization (RON) services, dedicated to simplifying the notarization process while ensuring the highest standards of security and authenticity. As an industry leader, Secured Signing offers state-of-the-art technology solutions for notaries, clients, and customers alike.



To learn more about Secured Signing and explore their RON services, please visit the company's website at https://www.securedsigning.com/.



