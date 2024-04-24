News: Argyle’s Anaid Chacón honored as HousingWire Rising Star | CitizenWire

SVP of product recognized for outstanding leadership in driving customer-oriented innovation

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced its Senior Vice President of Product Anaid Chacón has been recognized as a HousingWire Rising Star. The award recognizes leaders in real estate and mortgage under the age of 40 who have achieved remarkable milestones, taken on significant leadership opportunities and driven growth and change in their fields.



Anaid Chacón has more than a decade of proven leadership in project management and technology innovation. Her background as an engineer has made her a catalyst for innovation at Argyle, where she helped push integrations with Encompass(r) by ICE Mortgage Technology and the Empower(r) loan origination system (LOS) from Dark Matter Technologies to their completion. She also helped cement Argyle's place as an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter(r) validation service (a component of Day 1 Certainty(r)) in 2023, a year that saw the company welcome 50 new customers in the mortgage space alone.



"At Argyle, we believe our people are our greatest asset. We describe ourselves as a company powered by motivated individuals who think like owners and are committed to success - words that describe Anaid perfectly," said Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman. "She has been a motivating force from day one, guiding the team to focus not on developing products to sell, but on creating solutions that solve problems for Argyle's customers."



Chacón and her team keep Argyle at the vanguard of financial technology with a focus on simple, customer-oriented solutions to the complex problems presented by a heavily regulated industry. Chacón also helps empower other women in the mortgage industry through her participation in the nonprofit industry alliance Women of ALICE.



"As a leader, I focus on empowering my team with the tools and knowledge necessary to succeed," said Chacón. "By ensuring each member of my team not only knows what they need to do, and knows why it is important, I keep everyone focused on working to meet and exceed the needs of our customers. Innovation is a certainty with that mindset."



"The Rising Stars award is one of my favorite industry awards because it reinforces the bright future that exists in mortgage and real estate," HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "In an industry that has experienced its share of challenges and successes, these young leaders bring a fresh perspective, innovative ideas and a relentless drive to shape the future of the industry, and I am continuously impressed by the level of talent that we see each year."



Founded in 2018, Argyle is backed by top investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr, and Rockefeller Asset Management. Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, companies automate critical workflows-including income and employment verifications, deposit switches, wage advances and loan repayments-so they can build better, more efficient processes, reduce risk and scale their business. Argyle largely serves the mortgage, background check, personal lending and banking industries as well as the gig economy.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.



