News: Down Payment Resource reports highest annual down payment assistance program count growth on record | CitizenWire

DPR's Q1 2024 HPI Report finds the U.S. homebuyer assistance program count increased by 204 year-over-year; now totals 2,373 programs

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions, today released its Q1 2024 Homeownership Program Index (HPI) report. In a quarter where year-over-year (YoY) home prices jumped 6%, the YoY national down payment assistance count increased by 204, the largest annual jump since DPR began reporting on this data in Q3 2020. There are now 2,373 homebuyer assistance programs available nationwide, with at least one program in every U.S. county and 10 or more programs available in 2,000 counties.



"A lot of down payment assistance (DPA) goes untapped simply because buyers, lenders and agents are unaware it exists or have misconceptions about how it works and who can qualify. In reality, most DPA program providers calibrate eligibility requirements to area median income and local median housing prices, enabling them to support homeownership in both low and very high cost of living markets," said Rob Chrane, founder and CEO of DPR.



Key HPI Report Findings



An examination of the existing 2,373 homebuyer assistance programs on April 3, 2024, resulted in the following key findings:



* The national homebuyer assistance program count saw a quarterly increase of 79. This represents a 3% increase in program count over the previous quarter.



* Below Market Rate (BMR)/resale programs are up 7% quarterly and 108% annually and now total 77. Local jurisdictions set sale prices on BMR/resale eligible homes and may offer additional financial assistance to make them more accessible and affordable to low- and moderate-income individuals and families.



* 497 DPA programs are available through nonprofits, up 15% from the previous quarter. 450 programs are offered through state Housing Finance Agencies, unchanged from the previous quarter.



* 947 programs are available through municipalities, up 5% from the previous quarter. There has been steady growth in programs from municipalities, especially states with high home prices like California, where many homebuyers struggle with affordability.



A more detailed analysis of the Q1 2024 HPI findings, including infographics and examples of the programs described in this release, can be found on DPR's website at https://downpaymentresource.com/professional-resource/the-down-payment-resource-q1-2024-homeownership-program-index-report/.



For a complete list of homebuyer assistance programs by state, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/HPI-state-by-state-data.Q12024.pdf.



Methodology



Published quarterly, DPR's HPI surveys the funding status, eligibility rules and benefits of U.S. homebuyer assistance programs administered by state and local housing finance agencies, municipalities, nonprofits and other housing organizations. DPR communicates with over 1,300 program providers throughout the year to track and update the country's wide range of homeownership programs, including down payment and closing cost programs, Mortgage Credit Certificates (MCCs) and affordable first mortgages, in the DOWN PAYMENT RESOURCE(r) database.



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,300 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services (MLSs) and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders and MLSs, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

