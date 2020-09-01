NEWS: ARMCO’s Kacey Olson Named 2020 HW Insider

DENVER, Colo., Sep 01, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced today that its Director of Compliance Kacey Olson has been chosen as one of HousingWire's 2020 Insiders Award winners. In its fifth year, the HousingWire Insiders Award honors the industry's unsung heroes who work to propel their companies to success.



According to the publication, these 50 winners are the "go-to" team members in their companies and represent a wide range of occupations within the housing industry, from lending and real estate to investments and fintech. The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.



"This year's Insiders represent the unsung heroes of their companies; the team that, behind the scenes, kept everything on track during unprecedented times," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "This year, the need for the services of these 50 winners shown greater than ever, and they rose to the challenge."



Olson was recognized not only for her general compliance contributions, but also her coordination and leadership of the swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic within ARMCO and its ACES Audit Technology(tm). As the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact the mortgage industry, Olson and her team created a new question set category within its ACES Intelligent Questionnaire (ACES IQ) functionality to house all temporary regulatory provisions issued by state and federal agencies and the GSEs in response to the COVID-19 national emergency declaration. The new category provided ACES users with a centralized repository inside ACES Audit Technology to ensure audits are conducted using the most up-to-date compliance standards.



"While Kacey's contributions to ARMCO in the last 12 months are numerous, it has been her contributions in 2020 as related to the COVID-19 pandemic that have demonstrated her irreplaceable value to both ARMCO and the mortgage industry," said ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier. "She is the epitome of a 'behind the scenes' star, and her continuous efforts to keep the mortgage industry up-to-date on all compliance matters has helped ARMCO become and remain the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. For this and so many other reasons, we are proud to see Kacey included on the 2020 HousingWire's Insiders list."



For the full list of 2020 HousingWire Insiders, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-hw-insiders/.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0



million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com or



https://www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.



About ARMCO



ACES Risk Management (ARMCO) is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Audit Technology(tm) to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

* 3 of the top 5 and more than 50% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

* 2 of the top 5 loan servicers; and

* 2 of the top 5 depository institutions.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ARMCO clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.armco.us/ or call 1-800-858-1598.



