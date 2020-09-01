NEWS: TeamSnap Welcomes Shaina Jordan as New Head of Analytics

BOULDER, Colo., Sep 01, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- TeamSnap, the industry-leading sport management platform, announced today that Shaina Jordan has joined the company's senior leadership team as Head of Data Engineering and Analytics.



In the new role, Jordan will be responsible for maximizing TeamSnap's analytical intelligence data to better support sports organizations, teams and brand partners. With nearly 24 million users across 100 different sports, TeamSnap has unique insights across all facets of the youth sport industry. This includes the latest sport participation trends in every major North American market.



TeamSnap has recently leveraged its industry data to track the Return to Sports across North America following the COVID-19 shutdown.



"Shaina is a great addition to the TeamSnap executive team. With her leadership, we will be able to further leverage TeamSnap's industry-leading data to improve customer experience, enhance advertiser engagement, and advocate for positive change in sports," said Woody Hartman, President of TeamSnap.



Jordan brings nearly a decade of technology and data experience to TeamSnap, most recently as Chief of Staff at Guild Education. As the first analytics hire at the education-tech start-up, Jordan helped implement a data informed culture which expanded the consumer business, including product, marketing and operations.



As an avid traveler, when Jordan is not at her home in Denver she can most likely be found trekking across the country in her campervan with her dog, Bruce.



Jordan will be leading TeamSnap's Fall Return to Sports outlook delivering in-depth projections on the return rates of youth sport across North America.



