News: Informative Research Adds Mortgage Finance Expert Kurt Raymond, CMB as Senior Vice President | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research, a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community, announced it has expanded its team to add mortgage industry veteran Kurt Raymond, CMB as Senior Vice President and Borrower Journey Engineer. The move reflects Informative Research's commitment to helping lenders streamline origination costs and enhance the borrower experience.



"Kurt's directive is simple: use his experience and connections to enhance the IR platform as a workflow management tool that pushes the right set of data to the lender at the right time and the appropriate cost point," said Informative Research Chief Experience Officer Matthew Orlando. "The insights driven by the workflow management functionality within our platform will help lenders reduce and prevent borrower friction, increase conversion rates, lower/eliminate cost on loans that don't convert and, ultimately, make better decisions for their business."



Raymond co-founded mortgage industry consulting firm Excelerate Advisors and serves as Owner and Founder of KATANTCO2, specializing in connecting small and emerging companies to other mortgage industry entities. He spent over a decade in various executive and managerial positions, where he led a highly successful team that included analytics, risk management, training, communications and vendor management while managing two of the top five lending institutions and the firm's GSE relationships. His other professional experience includes executive-level positions at Indymac Bank and InterFirst Wholesale Lending, a division of ABN AMRO. Raymond also holds the Certified Mortgage Banker designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association.



"I am thrilled to join Informative Research at such a pivotal time in the mortgage industry. With its history of pioneering technology and a strong commitment to enhancing the borrower experience while reducing the cost for lenders, I am excited to contribute to our mission of transforming the mortgage landscape," Raymond said. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Informative Research and its partners to drive innovation and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of borrowers and lenders alike."



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a leading technology platform that delivers data-driven solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks, and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions, and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com/.

